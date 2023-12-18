Noise Advisory: Eglin Air Force Base will conduct night operations starting Monday

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE — Residents of Okaloosa County may experience more aircraft noise from Dec. 18-20 as the 58th Fighter Squadron will conduct night flying operations in the area.

Fighter aircraft will conduct flying missions on each night from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information, contact Eglin AFB public affairs at 850-882-3931, or after hours, 850-883-4020.

