These noise-canceling earbuds from Sony are on sale for $99 today

There are two types of people in this world:

Those who love Airpods and those who think truly wireless earbuds are the weirdest flex. There is no in between.

If you're the latter, these noise-canceling Bluetooth earbuds from Sony are on sale for $99.99 at Best Buy — making them nearly $60 cheaper than Airpods. It really pays to not want to be scared of walking over drain grates, huh?

Sony's SO600N Sports Wireless In-Ear Headphones are that rare find that check off everything on your "must-have" list, offering a superb digital noise cancellation mode to block background sounds and enhance music. That, plus Sony's Extra Bass feature offers an immersive experience and that coveted punchy sound for up to six hours on one charge. Read more...

