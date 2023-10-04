What was that noise? FEMA, FCC emergency alert test jolts devices nationwide

Millions of cell phones, TVs and radios in the United States blared distinctive emergency alert tones for about a minute at 2:18 p.m. EDT Wednesday, followed by the message: "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

The alert was the first Nationwide Emergency Alert Test since 2018. It was intended by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission to alert all Americans across all time zones at once in the event of a national calamity.

Cell phones, vibrated and displayed, "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

Phones in Spanish displayed: “ESTA ES UNA PRUEBA del Sistema Nacional de Alerta de Emergencia. No se necesita acción.”

Why did FEMA, FCC test the alert?

The two federal agencies said they tested the system to ensure the national alert system is still an effective means of warning Americans about emergencies, national catastrophes, attacks and accidents at the national level.

Why was the test two minutes early?

Information from the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Emergency Management Agency had said "The tests are scheduled for Oct. 4, 2023, at approximately 2:20 pm EDT." The tests actually went off at 2:18 pm EDT.

A release from the Federal Communications Commission dated Aug. 3 noted that the test would occur at 2:18 pm EDT, which was within the timing given by FEMA.

Was the alert sent if I turned off my phone during the test?

If your cellphone was set to Wi-Fi or airplane mode, it wouldn't have received the alert because the message relies on the cellular broadcast system.

Only cell phones powered on received the message. That is likely to help someone living in an unsafe situation who has a hidden phone. Many domestic violence organizations have issued warnings locally and nationally leading up to the test.

Did the test activate graphene oxide particles?

No. USA TODAY rated this claim as false on Sept 29.

The claim spread in a Sept. 20 Instagram post of a man who warned people to power down their phones to avoid the exposure. But the alert and signals used to start it posed zero health risks.

FEMA is unaware of any adverse health effects caused by the signal, Edwards said.

“In what world can some sort of FEMA alert system activate some sort of compound in our bodies, in billions of people?” Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of the division of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo’s Department of Medicine, told USA TODAY. “It’s just not plausible.”

