Noise at Portsmouth scrap metal yard 'in line' with nearby properties, city says

PORTSMOUTH — Noise level tests conducted at a Jones Avenue scrap metal yard “are in line with many properties in the neighborhood, including the South Street Cemetery,” according to a memo from Deputy City Attorney Trevor McCourt to City Manager Karen Conard.

“Zoning enforcement officer Jason Page has continued to monitor sound levels emanating from MAC Metals (Scrapyard) using a recently calibrated decibel reader,” McCourt wrote. “Sound at the property ranges from 65 – 75 decibels and does not exceed the sound emanating from an abutting parcel when the dumpsters are emptied, or an abutting parcel, which is under construction."

The city has been monitoring the scrap metal site after receiving a series of noise, traffic and safety complaints from neighbors about the scrapyard, which is located at 246 Jones Ave. in a largely residential neighborhood.

City staff continue to work to address noise, traffic and safety concerns raised about MAC Metals Scrapyard on Jones Avenue in Portsmouth.

“Since 2017, the amount of noise and air pollution, along with traffic, has put an unacceptable burden on this street and this neighborhood,” neighborhood resident Tom Kelly said during a recent City Council meeting.

Neighbors have pointed to the operations of the scrap metal yard, which was purchased by Bob MacDonald in 2017, as being the source of the problems there.

“The noise is often horrific. It sounds like a mechanized armored division of tanks scraping metal across the paved surface all throughout the day, and we have to flee inside to get away from this noise,” Kelly said.

McCourt acknowledges in the memo dated Jan. 30 that the city “has also received complaints from neighbors regarding the operation of the facility either outside of permitted hours or in a manner not permitted pursuant to its lawful, preexisting nonconforming status.”

McCourt detailed those complaints in a letter to MAC Metals’ attorney, but has not yet received a response, he wrote.

If a response comes in time, it's possible McCourt may be able to update the City Council and the public during the council’s Monday night meeting.

Many neighbors have also questioned the city’s decision to allow MacDonald to use the scrapyard as a laydown area for the city’s Union Street sewer separation project.

“City staff continues to work with MAC Construction to identify alternative laydown areas,” McCourt wrote, and the two sides were scheduled to meet Thursday, Feb. 1 to discuss the issue, according to McCourt.

He plans to report to the council on the results of that meeting, also on Monday night.

Monday night’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will be held in City Council chambers.

Attorney Colby Gamester, who represents MacDonald, previously said the scrap metal yard owner “operates within the limits of his business.”

“He has worked closely with city staff whenever there are issues, concerns or complaints,” Gamester said in a recent interview.

He added that any increase in traffic was tied “to the city project at Union and Middle streets” and would end before the start of 2024.

