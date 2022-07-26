Noisy muffler leads Star City PD to drug bust

Jul. 26—Star City police officers arrested a Morgantown man on possession charges after pulling his vehicle over for excessive smoke, gas, or noise from the muffler, a violation of a Star City traffic code.

Alan Charles Wren, 39, of Morgantown, is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on $325, 000 bond after officers discovered multiple controlled substances inside his vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, when officers stopped Wren's white Chevy van near Hotel M, he told them he had left a friend's house off a road near North Main Street in Star City.

Officer Hunt, who filed the complaint, said they saw the vehicle in a different location than Wren had stated.

The officer also noticed Wren was very nervous and when asked what he was doing, Wren said he was visiting a friend, but did not know his friend's name.

At that time, Hunt called for Officer Layton and drug detection K9 Abel to sniff Wren's vehicle.

Abel gave a positive indication to the presence of an illegal drug odor and a search of Wren's van was conducted.

Officers found multiple suspected controlled substances during the search. Field test kits confirmed approximately 28.88 grams of fentanyl, 21.27 grams of methamphetamine and 9.01 grams of crack cocaine inside Wren's vehicle.

He is charged with three counts possession with intent to deliver and three counts conspiracy to commit a felony.

