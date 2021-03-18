Nokia CEO Thinks Longer 5G Cycle Gives Him Time to Catch Up

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kati Pohjanpalo
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Investments into next-generation wireless networks will span a much longer time than the 4G cycle, giving underdog Nokia Oyj time to catch up with rivals that zoomed past it for early rollouts, according to its chief executive.

The Finnish telecommunications gear maker on Thursday presented an outline of how it plans to regain competitiveness by 2023, with Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark trimming as many as 10,000 jobs in two years to pour the money saved into new hires in 5G. The actions are necessary, but not a sign that Nokia would have missed the boat, he said.

The main buildouts of fifth-generation networks will span over a time period “twice as long as the 4G peak” because of the industrial digital revolution they enable, Lundmark said in an interview on Thursday. “So no, we’re not late.”

Delays in rolling out 5G across Europe will buy Nokia time as it seeks to take back market share from Sweden’s Ericsson AB and China’s Huawei Technologies Co, which made gains early in the cycle. Missteps in designing 5G gear have largely been overcome, said Lundmark, who took over as CEO in August. Nokia is now ramping up shipments of base stations that contain its more cost-effective proprietary system-on-chip.

“We were not that successful in the first phase of 5G, our product was not ready,” he said, referring to when the cycle suddenly started in China in 2019. “It’s significantly more competitive now and we believe that when we get through this year we will have restored our competitiveness.”

Investors expressed their doubts over the plans, sending Nokia share down as much as 5.8% in Helsinki trading, the most in more than six weeks.

The initial share loss in radios was particularly visible in China as operators made their first round of equipment purchases, said Tommi Uitto, head of Mobile Networks. Nokia is participating in subsequent rounds to stem further erosion, even as it may not be able to take back meaningful share, he said.

“We believe that any risk of significant footprint loss is significantly reduced,” Uitto said.

(Adds shares, comment from Mobile Networks’ chief from sixth paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Nokia sees pick up in margins as turnaround takes shape

    Nokia, which announced thousands of job cuts this week, is forecasting a pick up in profit margins to 10%-13% in 2023 as new Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark charts a course to catch up with rivals in the race to deliver 5G networks. Nokia, which has lost out to Sweden's Ericsson and China's Huawei in the battle for work on next generation 5G networks, had last year cut its 2020 operating margin guidance to 9% from 9.5% and forecast 7%-10% for 2021. Lundmark, who took the helm in August, has introduced a new operating model with four business groups and plans to cut the workforce by 10,000 jobs in the next two years from about 90,000 employees now.

  • The 5G revolution

    Videographic explaining fifth generation mobile, or 5G wireless technology. VIDEOGRAPHIC

  • My parents want to use $300,000 in retirement savings to pay off $160,000 left on their home. Is that a good idea?

    ‘I would like to be able to help them financially and be their safety net, but my means are limited.’

  • Tech Stocks Are Falling Fast. Here Are 4 Cyclical Stocks That Are Still Cheap.

    Stocks are pricey by some measures, but that doesn’t mean there are no bargains to ride the sharp economic rebound.

  • Should You Buy Quantumscape Corp (QS) Stock Before It’s Too Late?

    Baron Opportunity Fund recently published its fourth-quarter commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Baron Opportunity Fund returned 23.02% (institutional shares). In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 Index was up 12.15%, while the Russell 3000 Growth Index was up 12.41%. You should check out Baron’s […]

  • Here Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate This Week

    When stocks have a high short interest rate that indicates that investors believe their share prices will decline soon. Here are the stocks on the market with the highest short interest including Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Gamestop, Academy Sports, Rocket Companies, and Gogo Inc. 1.GameStop Corp- 41.22% GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) is the largest retail gaming store in the world. They offer a wide selection of the latest video games and electronics. Online Reddit users have been rapidly buying up GameStop shares , which has been driving up the price in recent months. Increases in the GameStop's share price have caused huge losses for some hedge funds that had positions betting against GameStop. Gamestock stop went up around 0.80% on Wednesday after having a very successful trading session. 2. Tanger Factory Outlet Stores- 39.98% Tanger Factory Outlet Stores (NYSE: SKT) is a real estate investment trust that targets shopping centers and outlet centers in the United States. Tanger Factory Outlet Stores' short interest recently has gone up this year due to an online short squeeze trend led by online investors. Tanger suffered from lower sales numbers this past year due to many retail closures. Online traders have piled on this investment which has quickly risen this stock's short interest. 3. Academy Sports And Outdoors Inc- 37.18% Academy Sports And Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. They offer localized merchandising strategy and value proposition in order to target a wide range of consumers. Academy Sports has been heavily shorted over the past few weeks due to rapid short selling online which has seemed to help increase the company's revenue and online exposure. 4. Rocket Companies Inc - 35.73% Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) is an online mortgage provider that provides industry-leading real estate, mortgage and financial services. They work to enable home ownership and financial freedom with trusted digital solutions for complex transactions. Their revenue is up nearly 150% so far this year after generating over 15.7B in the past year. See also: How to buy Rocket Companies. 5. Gogo Inc- 35.04% Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) provides in-flight broadband Internet service and other connectivity services for commercial and business aircraft. They operate in Chicago, Illinois and the global In-flight Connectivity is expected to gain market growth in 2021. The In-flight Connectivity market has grown in popularity around North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa this past year which has definitely benefited Gogo Inc. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLet's Take A Look At This Weeks Top Performing Sectors5 Retirement Strategies for Young Adults© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. Nio? Own The Top EV Stocks No Matter Who Wins

    Picking the top EV stocks in the electric car race is tough — the universe is vast beyond just Tesla stock. But ETFs aim to take out the guesswork.

  • Interest Rates Are Rising At a Good Time for This Renewable Energy Stock

    Shares of wind blade manufacturer TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) have fallen by 40% in two weeks. The initial sharp drop was triggered by the company's somewhat weak fourth-quarter earnings report it delivered on Feb. 25, but shares have continued to lose ground in the broader market sell-off. Rising interest rates and valuation concerns are two of the biggest factors that have been dragging down stocks.

  • Coronavirus update: UK, EU clear AstraZeneca vaccine for use, US nears 100M vaccine mark

    AstraZeneca is embroiled in geopolitical battles spanning Europe and Asia, pressuring the company's ability to play a key role in the global response.

  • Baidu Raises $3.1 Billion From Second Listing in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese search engine Baidu Inc. raised HK$23.9 billion ($3.1 billion) in its Hong Kong share sale, sealing the latest in a string of blockbuster equity offerings in the financial hub.The company priced its sale of 95 million shares at HK$252 each, according to a filing Wednesday. That represents a nearly 3% discount to Baidu’s Tuesday closing price in New York of $266.78.One of Baidu’s American depositary shares is equal to eight of the ordinary shares being listed in Hong Kong.Nasdaq-listed Baidu follows online car-sales website Autohome Inc. in seeking a trading foothold in Hong Kong, after a wave of such share sales in 2020 which saw some $17 billion raised. Other companies looking at selling shares in the city include Tencent Music Entertainment Group and video site Bilibili Inc.At $3.1 billion, Baidu’s listing is the biggest such homecoming of a U.S.-traded Chinese company in Hong Kong since NetEase Inc.’s June 2020 offering, which raised HK$24.3 billion. A growing cohort of Chinese firms have been seeking to expand their investor bases closer to home amid deteriorating relations between the world’s two biggest economies.The trend has boosted the listing volumes for Hong Kong’s bourse, which now has a growing contingent of technology firms trading in the city. Globally, initial public offerings are on track for a record first quarter, thanks to a U.S.-led boom in blank-check companies, even as volatility has increased in markets following concerns about rising inflation.Once one of China’s tech leaders, Baidu is now playing catch-up as the country’s internet users increasingly shift from desktop to mobile. In recent years the company has spent billions of dollars in areas such as language learning and autonomous driving, betting on smart devices and vehicles of the future.Bank of America Corp., CLSA Ltd. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are joint sponsors of the offering, while China International Capital Corp., UBS Group AG and CCB International Holdings Ltd. are joint global coordinators. Baidu’s shares are due to start trading in Hong Kong on March 23, according to Wednesday’s statement.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 2 International Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    One of these skyrocketing growth stocks is in Wall Street's bargain bin, and the other simply won't stop rising.

  • Young investors are putting stimulus checks into stocks and bitcoin

    A new survey finds that 20% of millennials plan to spend stimulus money on financial assets such as stocks, and 15% plan to buy cryptocurrency.

  • Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers

    As the global economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, commodities are rallying, but three of them are booming in particular

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Smartphones Rule Today But Enterprise Plays Will Kick In

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G wireless enterprise opportunities.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Norwegian Cruise Line Stock One Year Ago World Be Worth Today

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the past 12 months is 49.8%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Norwegian’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been cruise line giant Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH). Norwegian is the third-largest company in the cruise industry, and for most of the past decade, it benefited from an aging baby boomer generation. The company operates a fleet of 17 ships and controlled about 8.7% share of the global cruise market as of 2018. Unfortunately, after a solid decade of returns, Norwegian experienced a near worst-case scenario to kick off the 2020s. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of Norwegian’s operations in March of last year, and the company recently extended its cancellations of all cruises through the end of June. In 2019, Norwegian generated $4.30 in EPS on $6.46 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a $15.75 EPS loss on just $1.28 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, Norwegian shares were trading at around $59. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $38 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 12, Norwegian shares plummeted from $15.03 to close at $9.65. Two days later, the company announced it would be suspending all cruises. The stock fell below $8 for the first time on March 18 and ultimately bottomed at $7.03 in intraday trading. Norwegian shares initially bounced as high as $26.91 in June on optimism cruise ships would be back on the water sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, the initial rally fizzled and the stock dropped back down to $12.56 by the end of June. Related Link: Norwegian Cruise Lines Reports Biggest Booking Day In Its History Norwegian In 2021, Beyond: In early March 2021, Norwegian shares hit a new post-crisis high of $34.49 pulling back to $30.06. Norwegian investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated a nice return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Norwegian stock bought on March 16, 2020, would be worth about $2,763 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Norwegian's stock to run out of steam again in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 12 analysts covering the stock is $29, suggesting 3.5% downside from current levels. (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy CrowdStrike Is A Top Growth Stock PickFed Maintains Interest Rates, Says Inflation Still 'Below 2%': What Investors Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Plug Power Rocked by Accounting Errors After Its 1,400% Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Plug Power Inc.’s accounting errors sent shares of the fuel-cell maker plunging on Wednesday.The Latham, New York-based company, which soared more than 1,400% in the past year through Tuesday, tumbled about 8%. Despite the selloff, Plug Power is still up about 16% in 2021 -- compared with an advance of almost 6% for the S&P 500 Index. Its industry counterparts Ballard Power Systems Inc. and FuelCell Energy Inc. erased Wednesday’s losses and closed in the green.Plug Power said it found accounting errors in results for 2018, 2019 and the first three quarters of 2020, but Chief Executive Officer Andy Marsh noted that the mistakes didn’t affect the underlying business. The disclosure was still a setback for the firm, which has struck a series of partnerships with companies such as Renault SA and South Korea’s SK Group. It also came at a time when growth stocks have been hit by the climb in bond yields. The WilderHill Clean Energy Index is up about 1% this year, following a surge of more than 200% in 2020.“Anytime a company needs to restate results, investors shoot first and ask questions later,” said Jeffrey Osborne, a New York-based analyst at Cowen, who maintained a buy-equivalent rating, with a price target of $75 for the shares.At the Roth Capital Partners annual conference Wednesday, Marsh said the company in 2018 adopted accounting methods for lease-back agreements after consulting with outside firms, and those methods passed muster with Plug Power’s auditors for the next two years. But its auditors have since decided the accounting needs to change, according to him.“In these emerging industries, when you’re the first one to do anything, as Plug Power is, accounting can certainly be tricky, because there’s no model you can look at and say ‘I’m going to do it like the company down the street does it,’” Marsh said. He acknowledged Tuesday’s announcement was “surprising and disappointing for investors.”Plug Power has successfully raised capital in the last year, though its forward revenue targets could face headwinds as competition looms, according to Peter McNally, global head for industrials, materials and energy at Third Bridge Group in New York. B. Riley’s Christopher Souther sees a buying opportunity for Plug Power, while Truist Securities downgraded Plug to a hold recommendation.“Following these disclosures, we expect limited opportunity for outperformance in the near-term,” Truist Securities’ analysts said in a note to clients. “While the company reiterated long-term targets and the accounting issues appear transitory in nature, we see limited upside until resolution.”It isn’t the first time a major fuel-cell stock has been rocked by accounting errors. Last March, Bloom Energy Corp. tumbled to $3 per share from more than $14 earlier in the year after restating its revenue downward for 2018 and 2019. The stock quickly recovered and soared to $42.65 last month before pulling back.See more: Clean Tech Valuations Are Wildly Out of Sync With Company ProfitInvestors piled into alternative energy stocks leading into President Joe Biden’s victory, and are now facing concern over high-flying valuations. Hydrogen, which can be generated and used without producing greenhouse gases, has been touted as an alternative form of energy, while some participants remain unconvinced. Carlyle International Energy Partners recently called hydrogen power a “bubble.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • FedEx to Beat Q3 Earnings Estimates; Buy With Target Price $323

    U.S. delivery firm FedEx Corp is expected to report a profit of $3.35 in the fiscal third quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of over 137% from $1.41 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. yields scale new heights, tech drop pressures Wall St

    Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit 14-month peaks on Thursday, putting fresh pressure on technology stocks, as markets reversed some moves from their initial reactions to the Federal Reserve's policy statement a day earlier. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell over 1% in morning trading, while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.01%, supported by European shares as the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.45%. The dollar rallied, pressuring oil prices and reversing an initial fall following the U.S. central bank's meeting on Wednesday, when the Fed said the U.S. economy is heading for its strongest growth in nearly 40 years as it recovers from the COVID-19 crisis.

  • Power Play: Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers

    Days before Volkswagen AG held an event to announce a major ramp-up in its electric vehicle production, the German car maker abruptly told its South Korean battery suppliers their current technology would be largely excluded from those plans. Volkswagen's shift to a new unified prismatic battery, away from the pouch-style manufactured by LG and SK, is likely to be a massive blow given the pair have invested billions in pouch production sites in the United States, Europe and Asia. The shift also raised concerns among battery suppliers that the race by automakers to meet growing demand for EVs in a rapidly changing technological environment could leave them behind almost overnight.

  • Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Micron a Decade Ago

    Holding on to popular or trending stocks for the long-term can make your portfolio a winner.