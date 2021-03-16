Nokia to cut up to 10,000 jobs to ramp up R&D in 5G race

The headquarters of the Finnish telecoms company Nokia, in Espoo, Finland, Tuesday March 16, 2021. Nokia has announced plans to cut up to 10,000 jobs worldwide over the next two years, aiming to make savings of around 600 million euros by the end of 2023. (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)
JARI TANNER
·1 min read

HELSINKI (AP) — Wireless network maker Nokia says it is planning to cut up to 10,000 jobs, or over 10% of its staff, to reduce costs as it invests in research and development and tries to cement its role as a key supplier of 5G technology.

The restructuring means the number of staff is expected to fall to 80,000-85,000 employees over a period of up to two years, Nokia said on Tuesday. It should reduce costs by 600 million ($715 million) by 2023.

The Finnish company didn't specify countries or geographical areas affected by the measure but said the cuts would be carried out across its main four business units.

“Decisions that may have a potential impact on our employees are never taken lightly,” Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark said in a statement. “Ensuring we have the right setup and capabilities is a necessary step to deliver sustainable long-term performance.”

The company based in Espoo, Finland, said the expected savings would “offset increased investments in R&D, future capabilities and costs related to salary inflation.”

Apart from increasing investments in 5G - the new generation of broadband technology where Nokia competes with China’s Huawei and Sweden’s Ericsson and lately also with South Korea’s Samsung - Nokia said it would also invest in cloud and digital infrastructure.

Lundmark, a former executive with the company in the 1990s, took over Nokia’s top spot in August, and has said he aims to make Nokia the leader in 5G, even at the expense of the company’s profitability in the short-term. In a period of six months he has revamped the company’s strategy and organisation.

Recommended Stories

  • What to watch: Nokia to cut 10,000 jobs, vaccine review in focus, NatWest faces criminal charges

    A daily overview of the top business, market, and economic stories you should be watching today in the UK, Europe and abroad.

  • Nokia to cut up to 10,000 jobs over next two years

    Nokia on Tuesday announced plans to cut up to 10,000 jobs within two years to trim costs and invest more in research capabilities, as the Finnish telecoms group seeks to step up its challenge to Sweden's Ericsson and China's Huawei. After taking over the top job last year, Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark has been making changes to recover from product missteps under the company's previous management that hurt its 5G ambitions and dragged on its shares. He announced a new strategy in October, under which Nokia will have four business groups and said the company would "do whatever it takes" to take the lead in 5G, as it banks on also capturing share from Huawei.

  • Dorian Finney-Smith with a 3-pointer vs the LA Clippers

    Dorian Finney-Smith (Dallas Mavericks) with a 3-pointer vs the LA Clippers, 03/15/2021

  • US STOCKS-Dow hits record high as Wall Street rises

    Wall Street climbed on Monday, with the Dow hitting an intra-day record high, as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs spurred by massive fiscal stimulus. The S&P 500 was on track to close at its highest level ever, lifted by a 1.85 rise in Apple. Most of the 11 major S&P sector indexes rose, led by utilities and real estate, both up over 1%.

  • Tencent Loses $62 Billion, Wiping Out Value of Fintech Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. shares fell a second day on concern regulators are now turning their sights to Pony Ma’s business empire, fueling a $62 billion wipe-out that one brokerage says obliterated most of the value of its online finance business.The stock fell more than 4% in Hong Kong on Monday, following a 4.4.% drop on Friday. China’s top financial regulators see Tencent as the next target for increased supervision after the clamp down on Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co., people with knowledge of their thinking have said. Like Ant, Tencent will probably be required to establish a financial holding company to include its banking, insurance and payments services, according to one of the people.Read more: Tencent Said to Face Broad China Clampdown on Fintech, Deals The internet giant’s payments and fintech business is worth between $105 billion to $120 billion, according to estimates by Bernstein analysts including Robin Zhu, who assigned a multiple of up to 8 times to the division’s trailing 12-month revenue of 100 billion yuan ($15 billion). That would imply the payments business is worth about $70 billion to $80 billion, with credit, wealth management and insurance accounting for the remaining $35 billion to $40 billion.“All else equal, we think it could be argued that Tencent’s fintech business is now valued at almost zero,” the Bernstein analysts wrote in a research report, citing Friday’s loss. “This is significant, as it implies any further declines from here would essentially imply a de-rating of the Tencent multiple.”What Is Behind China’s Crackdown on Its Tech Giants: QuickTakeA move against Tencent would mark a significant escalation in China’s campaign against the unfettered expansion of its technology giants. Premier Li Keqiang pledged at the National People’s Congress earlier this month to expand oversight of financial technology, stamp out monopolies, and prevent the “unregulated” expansion of capital.Tencent’s regulatory woes goes beyond its fintech business. The antitrust regulator on Friday fined the company, along with some of China’s other tech behemoths, for not seeking prior approval for earlier investments and acquisitions. The market is also concerned the government may step up a clampdown on digital gaming, according to UOB Kay Hian.“Ultimately though we consider the regulatory risk that Tencent faces in a very different light to the situation facing Alibaba,” the Bernstein analysts said. “We consider Tencent top management’s low public profile helpful on the margin. More importantly, we’d argue Tencent’s competitive position in its main businesses remain very solid, with relatively few obvious competitors in core profit-driving businesses.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UK's Prince Philip, 99, leaves hospital after four-week stay

    Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, left a London hospital on Tuesday after a four-week stay for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to the private King Edward VII's Hospital on Feb. 16 after he felt unwell and was given treatment for an unspecified, but not COVID-19-related, illness. He was transferred briefly at the start of this month to a specialist cardiac centre at another London hospital, where he underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

  • Masks and distancing required for roadside spectators during torch relay

    Tokyo Olympic organisers on Tuesday called on roadside spectators at the torch relay to wear masks and practise social distancing to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. They also said torch relay staff must test negative for the coronavirus before being sent from Tokyo. The 121-day torch relay is set to begin on March 25 at the J-Village training centre in Fukushima, launching the build-up towards the July 23 start of the Games, postponed from 2020 because of the coronavirus.

  • AT&T adds 5G to its legacy unlimited data plans

    AT&T has enabled 5G for its legacy unlimited data plans, saving you from having to switch just to get improved performance.

  • Cyware nabs $30M to help organizations detect and stop advanced cyber attacks

    Malicious hacking has become a pernicious and dogged fact of life for more organizations, and it's a threat that has seemingly grown more complicated and sophisticated over time. One one effective approach to tackling that has been collaboration: not just applying an array of services to address the issue, but creating environments to help those building cybersecurity to work better together. spaces for people to share threat intelligence, run end-to-end security automation, and orchestrate and execute 360-degree threat responses -- has picked up $30 million in funding, a Series B that it will use to continue growing its business.

  • China 'blocks' encrypted messaging app Signal as fears rise of communications crackdown

    Encrypted messaging app Signal is no longer available in China with users in the country unable to send and receive messages on the platform. The Signal website, one way for users to download the app for mobile or desktop use, is also now inaccessible within mainland China. Signal was growing in popularity within China, including among human rights lawyers and dissidents, as a secure way to communicate. But increased use of the app by the Chinese public likely worried the authorities, leading government censors to block the platform. China also recently blocked Clubhouse, an invitation-only audio chat platform, after Chinese joined global discussions on a number of topics deemed sensitive by the authorities, such as human rights abuses in Xinjiang and pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. Chinese government censors – dubbed the ‘Great Firewall’ – tightly control news and information in mainland China. Foreign news websites including the New York Times, messaging apps like WhatsApp, and social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook are already all blocked in China.

  • GM-backed Cruise acquires self-driving startup Voyage

    GM-backed Cruise is acquiring self-driving startup Voyage.

  • UK seeks more influence in Indo-Pacific as 'moderating impact' on China

    Britain wants to expand its influence among countries in the Indo-Pacific region to try to moderate China's global dominance, a document laying out post-Brexit foreign and defence policy priorities said on Tuesday. The document sets out a planned increase to Britain's nuclear arsenal to weigh against evolving global security threats, and underlines the importance of strong ties with the United States while naming Russia as the top regional threat. Britain's biggest foreign and defence policy review since the end of the Cold War sets out how Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to be at the forefront of a reinvigorated, rules-based international order based on cooperation and free trade.

  • ByteDance team to develop AI chips as China aims for self-reliance

    Chinese TikTok-owner ByteDance is making plans to develop semiconductors, according to the company's job postings and a source familiar with the situation. The plan is still at an early stage and the company's focus is on Arm-based server-side chips, the person told Reuters. Beijing-based ByteDance has posted a dozen semiconductor-related job advertisements on its official website, based mainly in Beijing and Shanghai.

  • Some Myanmar protests escape violence, but tensions remain

    Demonstrators in several areas of Myanmar protesting last month’s seizure of power by the military held small, peaceful marches before dawn Tuesday, avoiding confrontations with security forces who have shot dead scores of their countrymen in the past few days. There were several unconfirmed reports that police had again fired on demonstrators in the city. The United Nations said Monday that at least 138 protesters have been killed in Myanmar since the Feb. 1 military coup.

  • The Miami Nightlife Scene Is Somehow Wilder Than Ever

    APMIAMI—A midnight curfew was no match for Juovani Dror.On Friday night, the 27-year-old Israeli bon vivant and a crew of friends raged at a techno party in Coconut Grove, an affluent waterfront neighborhood in Miami. It’s a city where nearly 245,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, almost triple the number in Orlando, the city with the second-highest number of cases in Florida.“It was a very good event: more than 1,000 people at a warehouse party,” Dror told The Daily Beast. “For the techno scene, it’s all warehouses now. And it’s a very good crowd made up of beautiful people and big money spenders.”Biker Week Is a Sick Joke for the Unvaccinated in FloridaLate Saturday afternoon, Dror said, he recharged with drinks at Joia Beach Restaurant and Beach Club, a flossy outdoor venue adjacent to a megayacht marina on Miami’s Watson Island. From there, he hopped across the MacArthur Causeway for a late-night dinner with friends at Astra Miami, a rooftop eatery and lounge in the city’s trendy Wynwood neighborhood.“We partied until 1:30 in the morning,” Dror said. “They usually close at midnight, but we were having so much fun. I had people standing on the chairs and we moved tables to have a bigger dance floor.”The turn-up was just getting started, he added. “From there, we went to M3 Studios for a techno party called ‘Aria.’,” Dror said. “It was me and about 20 people. We stayed until about 5 a.m.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by 3AM TECHNO (@3am_techno) Management at Joia Beach, Astra, and M3 Studios did not respond to requests for comment. But dozens of hashtags and geolocations for those and other Miami nightlife venues on Instagram, including posts by Dror, pointed to scenes of the juiced-up debauchery unfolding in the Magic City at the height of Spring Break.For several days now, videos have depicted maskless partygoers dancing on top of tables after curfew at other popular restaurants such as Komodo Miami and Kiki’s on the River. (Neither establishment responded to requests for comment). Other clips for a Saturday night underground party in Miami Beach featuring New York City DJ Roger Sanchez showed ravers, many sans masks, dancing shoulder-to-shoulder. (Sanchez could not immediately be reached for comment, and Dror insisted the establishments he frequents enforce mask-wearing if people are not eating, drinking, or dancing.)Interviews with nightlife denizens, promoters, and health experts suggest that thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis, the city is far too wide open given the daily positivity rate has not fallen below 5 percent for consecutive weeks throughout the pandemic. Now, with a combination of Spring Break and a general sense from the federal government on down that the pandemic is in its final throes, the parties are getting even wilder.The only problem? Pandemic mutations are, too.The wilding isn’t confined to restaurants and warehouses hosting dance parties. On Friday night, the Miami Beach Police Department tweeted that officers on the streets and sidewalks were dealing with “very large crowds,” detaining people and “forced to use pepper balls” on civilians. Videos also showed partygoers twerking on a patrol car and a massive crowd dispersing when cops body slammed a man. 100 people were reportedly arrested in Miami Beach alone.Even for a seasoned party pro like Dror, Miami’s party scene has ratcheted up several notches.“It’s going crazy right now,” he said. “It’s definitely more intense. Some of it is Spring Break crowds, but a lot of people from all over the world are coming to Miami for a good time. You can go out on Thursday night and stay out until Monday morning without having to go home in between.”For folks not from Florida, Dror’s perspective may seem as foreign as a virus that spread from one side of the Earth to the other. Except in Miami, for several months now, party-minded residents and visitors have been freed from the lockdown shackles that some states are just beginning to loosen. In September, DeSantis relaxed a majority of COVID-19 business restrictions, including those allowing cities and counties to enforce fines against people who refuse to wear masks in public. Last week, he waived all fines against people and businesses that violated local curfews, indoor mask requirements, and other COVID-19-related ordinances. As a result, Miami-Dade stopped issuing citations this weekend, according to the Miami Herald, even as local officials have slammed DeSantis for hamstringing them. “We’re no longer doing it because the governor pardoned everything,” Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, told the paper.A spokesperson for DeSantis did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.The freedom to party, pandemic fatigue, and the public perception the pandemic is nearing an end are combining to form a dangerous cocktail in Miami-Dade. Coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths have been tracking downward since the end of January following the holiday surge, according to infectious disease experts. But even as the 14-day daily positivity rate in Miami-Dade is currently at 6 percent, just north of the 5 percent benchmark used by some experts, the count still averaged nearly 1,200 new daily cases between March 1 and March 14.And Florida currently leads the nation in the number of cases involving new variants, such as the B.1.1.7 strain known as the U.K. variant, which some experts believe to be deadlier.“I understand people want the pandemic to be over, but it is not over,” Florida International University epidemiology Professor Dr. Mary Jo Trepka told The Daily Beast. “We are not even down to the number of daily cases that we had back in the fall. We need people to be careful to avoid increased transmissions.”Spring Break COVID-19 Mayhem Is Coming for FloridaEngaging in the type of behavior of Dror and other partygoers will only prolong the pandemic unnecessarily, Trepka added. “We are trending in the right direction,” she said. “But we are not quite there yet. Those types of behaviors increase the risk for everybody. And for those people coming from other parts of the U.S. and the world, they risk bringing back these variants to their communities if they get exposed here in Miami.”During his first presidential address last week, Joe Biden mandated all states make all Americans eligible for vaccines by May 1 and boldly claimed that people could look forward to possibly gathering in large groups for Independence Day. But in Miami, some young partygoers argue there’s no harm gathering now as long as they avoid family members, friends, and others who are at high risk from being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19, such as senior citizens 65 and over.On Saturday night, shortly after 11 p.m., Adrian Colon, a 38-year-old real estate agent, joined three other friends for a late dinner at Komodo Miami. He told The Daily Beast that he and other friends caught COVID-19 at different times over the summer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Aidala (@michaelaidalamusic) “I quarantined for two weeks,” Colon said. “A friend of mine recently got sick and he didn’t go out until he tested negative. And if you have elderly people in your family, then don’t be stupid and hang out with them after you go out partying.”Still, Colon, who sported a mask while speaking to The Daily Beast outside the restaurant’s entrance, said enforcement measures in the city were a joke.“You go into any place and people will wear their masks on for 10 seconds and take them off,” he said. “You will see 20, 30 people sitting at one table everywhere in Miami.”Dror said he and his friends follow a similar game plan. “I know friends who don’t see their parents and their grandparents since this all started,” he said. “It looks a little bit irresponsible going to all these parties. But some people really need to dance in order to live. It’s my thing, I live for the people.”Despite his carefree attitude, Dror insisted he’s not taken the coronavirus for granted. He’s gotten tested for COVID-19 a couple of times and he plans on getting vaccinated once he’s eligible, he noted. “I want people to feel comfortable being near me,” he said. “But I don’t think a lot of people look at Miami’s party scene in a bad way. It’s something very beautiful.”Of more immediate concern to Dror than the pandemic: He gained two new followers on Instagram from Chile who hit him up about meeting in Miami and partying.“I think a lot of people are saying, ‘I wish I could do that,’” he said. “Whoever is looking for a big party, they are coming to Miami.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends at record high as Wall Street rises

    Wall Street climbed on Monday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs spurred by massive fiscal stimulus. In a concrete sign that the worst of the damage from the coronavirus pandemic may be over for the airline industry, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and JetBlue Airways said leisure bookings were rising. The S&P 1500 airlines index jumped to a one-year high, while other travel-related stocks, including Carnival Corp , Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts also gained.

  • Woman Filmed Coughing on Uber Driver Arrested, Facing Robbery and Battery Charges

    Editor's Note: This post has been updated to reflect the news that Arna Kimiai was released on $75,000 bail on Monday. One of the women captured on video coughing on and verbally abusing an Uber driver in San Francisco has reportedly turned herself in. UPDATE: Arna Kimiai has bailed out of jail.

  • Geno Auriemma: 'It came as a complete shock to me'

    For the UConn Huskies, the excitement of March Madness and being the number 1 seed in the NCAA tournament was tempered by the news that Head Coach Geno Auriemma had tested positive for Covid-19 and would not accompany the team to San Antonio for the opening round. Auriemma and the team talked about the diagnosis and assistant coach Chris Dailey taking over the coaching reins.

  • Biden aides ask U.S. officials to avoid provoking North Korea with heated rhetoric

    When a Justice Department official called North Korea a "criminal syndicate," some of Biden's national security aides complained to the Justice Department.

  • Health experts pour over AstraZeneca safety data as Europe reels from vaccine suspensions

    Global health experts were under increasing pressure to clear up questions over the safety of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot on Tuesday, as Sweden and Latvia joined countries suspending their use in a further blow to Europe's vaccination rollout. A World Health Organization (WHO) committee of experts was reviewing isolated cases of bleeding, blood clots and low platelet counts in people vaccinated in close dialogue with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which was also meeting. The EMA would hold a news conference at 1300 GMT and the WHO committee may also issue a statement on Tuesday, spokespeople for the EU executive and the U.N. health agency said.