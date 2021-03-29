Nokia (NOK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Nokia (NOK) closed the most recent trading day at $4.02, moving -0.99% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the technology company had gained 0.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.46% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.45% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NOK as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, NOK is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.87 billion, up 8.26% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $26.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of -23.33% and +4.67%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NOK. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NOK is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NOK's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.5. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.63.

It is also worth noting that NOK currently has a PEG ratio of 11.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.79 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



