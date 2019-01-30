Nokia says following very closely Huawei case

FILE PHOTO - Visitors stand next to a logo of Nokia at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Hanna/File Photo

(Reuters) - Nokia is keeping a close eye on the security scandal surrounding Huawei, its Chairman Risto Siilasmaa said on Wednesday.

"We are following very closely what is happening, but it's not our thing to talk about it," Siilasmaa said at a meeting with students at Aalto University.

Nokia is due to report its fourth quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, with analysts following closely how the fallout from the security concerns surrounding Huawei is impacting business for the Finnish company.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)