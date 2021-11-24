Nokia to team up with YADRO to build 4G, 5G base stations in Russia

FILE PHOTO: Nokia to cut up to 10 000 jobs by 2023
Alexander Marrow and Gleb Stolyarov
·2 min read

By Alexander Marrow and Gleb Stolyarov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Nokia and Russia's YADRO plan to set up a joint venture to build 4G and 5G telecom base stations in Russia, the two equipment makers said on Wednesday, as a deadline for building networks using only Russian equipment approaches.

Russia has said it will extend telecoms operators' licenses beyond 2023 for LTE (long-term evolution) networks on the condition that they start building networks using only Russian equipment, part of a wider push by Moscow to promote domestic technology and IT services.

"We are pleased to be partnering with YADRO, a leading Russian developer and producer of high-performance servers and storage systems to address the new localization regulatory framework," Finland-based Nokia told Reuters.

The two firms signed a term sheet on Nov. 23, Nokia said, specifying their intent to enter into good faith negotiations with the aim of creating a JV in Russia.

The two companies did not disclose planned terms or investments. The Kommersant daily previously reported, citing a source, that YADRO would hold a 51% stake in the JV, with Nokia taking the remaining 49%.

Russia's Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said the agreement between the companies would see the development of telecom equipment in Russia, with construction scheduled to begin in December.

Russian manufacturers currently account for 21% of the 168 billion roubles ($2.26 billion) of state telecoms equipment procurement contracts, Manturov said.

"The entire market is estimated at more than 400 billion roubles, so we see quite serious potential for the development of Russian and localised joint projects," he added.

According to Kommersant, other foreign vendors, including Huawei, Ericsson and ZTE have also showed an interest in localising equipment.

($1 = 74.4520 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia-led fund in talks with Belarus on aid but wants reforms

    The Russia-led Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD) is in talks with Belarus over financial support but wants the cash-strapped country to embark on reforms before disbursing money, the fund's managing director Andrey Shirokov said. Western sanctions imposed last year over a sweeping crackdown on street protests have made borrowing on international markets at market conditions expensive for Minsk, which had $8.55 billion in international reserves as of Nov. 1. "We are in talks with Belarus about a potential government and central bank programme to support its budget and balance of payments," Shirokov told Reuters in an interview.

  • EV-Charging Stocks Have Surged. Increased Price Targets Hadn’t Kept Pace.

    Electric-vehicle-charging stocks have far outpaced Wall Street's raised target prices. Blink Charging stock, however, is tumbling on a downgrade.

  • Europe rethinks booster shot policy as COVID cases hit records

    Coronavirus infections broke records on Wednesday in parts of Europe, once again the epicentre of a pandemic which has prompted new curbs on movement and made health experts think again about booster vaccination shots. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the EU public health agency, recommended vaccine boosters for all adults, with priority for those over 40, in a major shift https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/eus-health-agency-says-vaccine-boosters-should-be-considered-all-adults-2021-11-24 of policy.

  • Russia, China sign roadmap for closer military cooperation

    China and Russia have been strategic partners for years.

  • Bill Belichick reacts to the Patriots taking the lead in the AFC East

    The Patriots moved past the Bills on Sunday after Buffalo suffered a surprising loss.

  • Seven From Anti-Vax Doctors’ COVID Conference Fall Sick Within Days

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos YouTubeTo hear the fringe doctors who gathered at an equine facility for the Florida COVID Summit earlier this month, ivermectin is as effective against the virus in humans as it is against worms in horses.“I have been on ivermectin for 16 months, my wife and I,” Dr. Bruce Boros declared at the end of the meeting at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. “I have never felt healthier in my life.”Two days later, the 71-year-old cardiologist fell ill with

  • For the third time in one month, Southern California ports delayed doling out millions of dollars in fines for lingering shipping containers

    Shipping companies have warned that the extra costs which will top $100 million per day a week past the grace period will be passed on to customers.

  • Biden Releases Sour Crude That’s Out of Favor With U.S. Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s move to unleash supplies from U.S. petroleum reserves will flood the market with sour crude that refiners are currently shunning. Most Read from BloombergAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsThe Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Across JapanSour crudes are heavy

  • Biden is risking an oil-price war

    Biden wants cheaper fill-ups for American drivers, but oil-producing nations want prices to go up.

  • U.S. wants more oil, but OPEC+ can't turn on the tap much harder

    U.S. pressure on OPEC+ to pump more oil and cool red-hot crude prices has shone a spotlight on a relatively new problem for the producer group: it doesn't have much extra capacity to hike output faster, even if it wanted to. Yet OPEC+ can't even hit those goals. Production by OPEC+ was 700,000 bpd less than planned in both September and October, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), raising the prospect of a tight market and high oil prices for longer.

  • Flush With Cash, Saudi Prince Snubs Biden and Sends a Message

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden sounded deeply frustrated. Inflation was heading toward a 30-year high and Americans, rich and poor, could see the price of gasoline going up almost daily. Politically, oil was toxic for the White House.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid

  • Oil bounces as reports indicate Biden, OPEC+ near showdown over crude reserves

    Oil ends higher after a news report said OPEC+ was rethinking plans to boost output as the U.S. leads a coordinated effort to release reserves.

  • India is contributing a day’s consumption to the US-led coordinated crude oil release

    India joins the US, China, Japan, South Korea, and the UK in a bid to tame oil prices while waiting for OPEC+ countries to increase supply.

  • Supply chain snarls are reportedly tentatively starting to ease

    Supply chain snarls are reportedly tentatively starting to ease

  • Cheap Gas: How Come Costco & Walmart Have Such Low Prices on Gas?

    President Joe Biden's decision to release part of the nation's strategic oil reserves should lead to lower gasoline prices across the country, but it might take a couple of weeks to do so. In the...

  • Coal-fired power plants to close after new wastewater rule

    Climate change isn’t what’s driving some U.S. coal-fired power plants to shut down. Dozens of plants nationwide plan to stop burning coal this decade to comply with more stringent federal wastewater guidelines, according to state regulatory filings, as the industry continues moving away from the planet-warming fossil fuel to make electricity. The new wastewater rule requires power plants to clean coal ash and toxic heavy metals such as mercury, arsenic and selenium from plant wastewater before it is dumped into streams and rivers.

  • Will Biden administration releasing 50 million barrels of oil lower gas prices? Don’t hold your breath

    The national average price for a gallon of gas was $3.40 as of Tuesday --- more than a $1 increase from a year ago, according to AAA.

  • Why oil prices jumped despite the U.S. tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

    Oil futures rise sharply after President Joe Biden taps the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a move joined by five other countries. Here's what's happening.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Expect OPEC+ Counter-Punch to Offset SPR Releases

    Don’t expect OPEC+ to sit back and watch the U.S. and its allies wipe out some of the gains that the group has worked diligently to achieve.

  • Has Biden Brought An End To U.S. Energy Independence?

    The march toward American energy independence began just over a decade ago, and while it has hit some snags along the way, the U.S. is still making tremendous progress