Nokomis woman dubbed 'the U-Haul bandit' sentenced to six years in prison

A Nokomis woman dubbed "the U-Haul bandit" for leading Taylorville Police on a chase in a U-Haul box truck last month was sentenced Thursday to six years behind bars on previous charges.

Lindy J. Miller, 41, pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary in Macon County Circuit Court in Decatur.

Associate Judge Rodney S. Forbes of the Sixth Judicial Circuit handed down the sentence.

The offenses from earlier in 2023 occurred in Decatur and Blue Mound, according to online searches.

Miller will serve the sentences concurrently at 50%. She also will serve an 18-month mandatory supervised release following her time served.

Several other felonies were stricken because of the plea.

Taylorville officers spotted Miller driving the U-Haul on Nov. 16 and gave chase.

Police seemingly had Miller's truck corralled in a backyard, but she backed it up and nearly collided with a police car before driving off.

Officers gave a brief pursuit before it was called off.

The U-Haul was found abandoned in Illiopolis the next day.

There is no listing of charges against Miller in Christian County.

Miller was arrested in Decatur on Nov. 19.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Woman who led police on chase in U-Haul truck is going to prison