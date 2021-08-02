Nolan Finley: Honor Levin by freeing Kensu

Aug. 1—Carl Levin is universally recognized as a fighter for justice.

One of the final battles for Levin, who died last week at age 87, was on behalf of Temujin Kensu, aka Frederic Freeman, the Michigan man who has spent decades in prison for a murder the former senator was certain he didn't commit.

"For the past year, Sen. Levin was very active in trying to get Kensu released," says Imran Syed, co-director of the Innocence Clinic at the University of Michigan. "He has been calling us and his contacts at various levels of the state trying to convince anyone that the facts support Kensu's innocence."

I've written about the case numerous times. The nutshell is that Kensu was convicted of a murder that happened in Port Huron just a few hours before and after he can prove being hundreds of miles away in the Upper Peninsula.

Despite what would seem an ironclad alibi and the absence of any physical evidence linking him to the crime, the prosecutor convinced the jury the flat-broke Kensu could have chartered a private plane to fly back and forth to Port Huron unnoticed.

Levin joined Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormick, who represented Kensu when she ran the Innocence Clinic, former Chief Justice Thomas Brennan and other legal experts in his conviction that Kensu is innocent.

And yet appeals that have gone on almost continuously since Kensu was imprisoned have failed, as have pleas for clemency to various governors. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the latest to turn him down last year.

The last time I talked with Levin was a few months ago when he called me about Kensu.

The senator had an idea. He believed Kensu could find freedom through a change in state corrections policy that traps a wrongfully convicted inmate in prison unless he or she admits to being guilty.

"Under our system, you don't get paroled if you don't admit guilt," Syed says. "That's a problem because some people were wrongly convicted and don't want to admit guilt."

Kensu, as a convicted first-degree murderer, is technically not eligible for parole.

He could, however, receive an executive pardon or clemency from the governor.

But Michigan governors submit those requests to the parole board for review, and the board applies the same admission of guilt requirement.

"It's very unfair," Syed says. "The parole board has told us they are not there to evaluate innocence. They want to see if you're remorseful. Well, you aren't going to be remorseful if you've been wrongly locked up for a long time. You're going to be angry."

Governors, of course, can ignore the parole board's recommendation. But that's politically risky and almost never done.

Kensu's case has been taken up by Attorney General Dana Nessel's new conviction integrity unit, and is moving deliberately through that process. The outcome isn't guaranteed, despite the flimsiness of his conviction.

And freedom could still be years away for a 58-year-old man who has spent 35 years behind bars.

Carl Levin's lifelong crusade for justice settled in the end on a Michigan inmate locked away in Macomb County with his hope and health fading. The best way to honor Levin's legacy is to free Temujin Kensu.

