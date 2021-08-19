Nolan Finley: Nolan Out Loud: Biden bailed on green agenda

Aug. 19—The one good thing for President Joe Biden about everyone focusing on his disastrous handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal is that it quickly diverted attention from last week's mind-boggling hypocrisy on energy policy.

Just a few days after the United Nations panel on climate change issued a report saying the world truly is doomed by global warming, Biden made a frantic call to the Russians and OPEC begging them to pump more oil.

Why? Because gasoline and other energy prices are spiking in the United States, fueling inflation and citizen unease. Biden can't afford that ahead of the critical mid-term elections next year.

But what did he think would happen when he put in place polices to curb domestic energy production? Switching to green energy will be expensive. If Biden can't stomach the pushback now from implementing provisions of the Green New Deal, what will he do when the price really skyrockets?

The green agenda will cost consumers a lot of money. Biden had a chance to demonstrate and defend that. But he wobbled.

Of course. He's a man of politics, not principles. See my column.

Also in Think today:

— Stephen Barrows of the Acton Institute and an Afghanistan vet, explains why our mission there was never going to work. The Afghan people do not have a cultural foundation to support democracy and freedom. And so they don't have the will to fight and die for those things. As he says, it is almost impossible to infuse those values into a people who have never experienced them.

— Daniel Kochan reminds of us why corporations exist: To make money for their shareholders. They aren't intended to serve the interests of the employees or the broader community. They do more social good by making profits that the owners can then use to better society.

— Our editorial says that rogue Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon is violating her oath of office by refusing to prosecute felonies uncovered during routine traffic stops. She says she is combatting racism, since most of those who would be charged are Black. Among the crimes she's ignoring are drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession. Police continue to make arrests, but she refuses to charge. She's part of a growing trend of prosecutors who won't enforce the laws of the land.

ETC.

Democrats take care of their own. Robert Gordon, Michigan's former health director who worked with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to end-around a state Supreme Court order limiting her emergency powers and then was forced out by the governor when he refused to salute her political agenda, has landed a new job with the Biden administration.

Expect all those darling little faces to be covered up at some point this fall. Michigan's top medical officer Joneigh Kaldhun says she believes masks will slow the spread of COVID-19 among schoolchildren.

Speaking of masks, the state of Washington has reissued indoor mask mandates for all residents, regardless of vaccination status. What was the point of taking the needle?

If disgraced New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo can avoid a felony conviction stemming from sexual harassment allegations, he can collect his $50,000 annual pension for 15 years of government service.

Fox News has been accused of discouraging vaccinations. But the conservative network is demanding it's employees disclose their vaccination status.

Almond Joy has nuts, but they may not be almonds. California's drought is hitting almond producers hard.

