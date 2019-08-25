Should Nolato AB (publ)'s (STO:NOLA B) Recent Earnings Decline Worry You?

After looking at Nolato AB (publ)'s (STO:NOLA B) latest earnings announcement (30 June 2019), I found it useful to revisit the company's performance in the past couple of years and assess this against the most recent figures. As a long term investor, I pay close attention to earnings trend, rather than the figures published at one point in time. I also compare against an industry benchmark to check whether Nolato's performance has been impacted by industry movements. In this article I briefly touch on my key findings.

Despite a decline, did NOLA B underperform the long-term trend and the industry?

NOLA B's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of kr623m has declined by -16% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 17%, indicating the rate at which NOLA B is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let's look at what's going on with margins and if the whole industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Nolato has invested its equity funds well leading to a 24% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 11% exceeds the SE Industrials industry of 3.1%, indicating Nolato has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Nolato’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 25% to 22%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 5.3% to 25% over the past 5 years.

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have unpredictable earnings, can have many factors impacting its business. I suggest you continue to research Nolato to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

