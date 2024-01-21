Nolensville bakery stays open for community during harsh winter weather

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nolensville bakery is hoping some nice, warm treats will help draw people out of the cold as winter weather continues to linger in Middle Tennessee.

The House of Bread in Nolensville has only been in business for about 15 months and specializes in fresh made bread and pastries.

Co-owner Tim Witcher said most employees and residents live within walking distance to the bakery, so they wanted to remain open for the community.

Although business was slow during the beginning of last week, Witcher told News 2 many residents frequented the bakery, especially as roads started to clear.

“We wanted our community to feel like this is their bakery too, and you know, we know that if we can be open for them in times like this when they need us, that they will think of us in more convenient times, when they need baked products,” said Witcher.

Limited eating options were available, since most businesses in the area were closed due snow-covered roads and subzero temperatures.

Despite the conditions outside, the bakery said they were able to attract many first-time customers.

Some items on the menu include, avocado toast, paninis, cinnamon rolls and freshly made bagels.

The House of Bread is located at 7186 Nolensville Road. To learn more about the bakery, click here.

