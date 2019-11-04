Nomad Foods Limited’s (NYSE:NOMD) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry

Today we'll evaluate Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Nomad Foods:

0.065 = €324m ÷ (€5.8b - €792m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Nomad Foods has an ROCE of 6.5%.

Is Nomad Foods's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, Nomad Foods's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 8.7% average reported by the Food industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Nomad Foods's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

The image below shows how Nomad Foods's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Nomad Foods.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Nomad Foods's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Nomad Foods has total assets of €5.8b and current liabilities of €792m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 14% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.

The Bottom Line On Nomad Foods's ROCE

That said, Nomad Foods's ROCE is mediocre, there may be more attractive investments around. But note: make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across.