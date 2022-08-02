Nomad Hacked, $45M Stolen So Far: Report

Greg Ahlstrand
Cross-chain messaging protocol Nomad is being actively hacked and at least $45 million has been stolen, The Defiant reported Monday night, sighting several Twitter posts. Nomad posted on its Twitter account that it is aware of the situation and is investigating.

  • As of 7:15 p.m ET, $45 million in wrapped bitcoin (WBTC), ether (ETH) and some stablecoins had been taken, according to Defiant.

  • Nomad said in a tweet it is investigating the situation.

  • The cross-chain messaging protocol on July 28 revealed that a slate of crypto heavyweights participated in the $22.4 million seed round at a $225 million valuation that was announced in April.

Read more: Cross-Chain Bridge Nomad Reveals Crypto Heavyweight Backers for $22.4M Funding Round

This story will be updated.

