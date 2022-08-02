Nomad Hacked, $45M Stolen So Far: Report

Cross-chain messaging protocol Nomad is being actively hacked and at least $45 million has been stolen, The Defiant reported Monday night, sighting several Twitter posts. Nomad posted on its Twitter account that it is aware of the situation and is investigating.

As of 7:15 p.m ET, $45 million in wrapped bitcoin (WBTC), ether (ETH) and some stablecoins had been taken, according to Defiant.

Nomad said in a tweet it is investigating the situation.

We are aware of the incident involving the Nomad token bridge. We are currently investigating and will provide updates when we have them. — Nomad (⤭⛓🏛) (@nomadxyz_) August 1, 2022

The cross-chain messaging protocol on July 28 revealed that a slate of crypto heavyweights participated in the $22.4 million seed round at a $225 million valuation that was announced in April.

