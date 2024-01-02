Nominate a Colorado person for USA TODAY Network's Women of the Year honor

Think of a Colorado woman whose contributions in 2023 put her in a category of people who are making a big difference in our world.

Now I invite you to nominate her for the USA TODAY Network's Women of the Year honor.

Each year, the USA TODAY Network looks for stories to showcase the efforts, achievements, tenacity, diligence and impact of women from all 50 states.

Previous Women of the Year honorees from Colorado are civil rights attorney Sarah Schielke and Loveland artist Jane DeDecker.

We need your help to identify more women who are worthy of this honor in 2023.

You can click on this link to nominate a person, or you can email RebeccaPowell@coloradoan.com. Give us the person's first and last name, where they live and — in 100 words or less — why you're nominating them.

Later this year, you can read about all of our network's Women of the Year.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Nominate a Colorado person for USA TODAY's Women of the Year honor