Nominations near closing for 2024 Sarasota County Heritage Awards

The Eagle House at 2516 Mulberry Terrace in Sarasota was honored with a 2023 Sarasota County Heritage Award for historic rehabilitation.

The Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation, in collaboration with the History and Preservation Coalition of Sarasota County, is accepting nominations for the 2024 Sarasota County Heritage Awards.

Both organizations seek to recognize individuals and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to the preservation and understanding of Sarasota County’s prehistoric, historic and historical resources. Besides honoring those devoted to maintaining the integrity of the region’s architectural, archaeological, and historical assets, and educating the public about their importance, the Heritage Awards aims to raise public support for governmental and citizen-based preservation efforts.

To submit a nomination by Jan. 15, visit PreserveSRQ.org.

The 2024 award categories:

· Gregory A. and Eleana Najmy Hall Adaptive Use and Historic Preservation Awards: These awards (2) honor the legacy of architect Gregory A. Hall and his wife Eleana Najmy Hall, who built a successful architectural practice that completed some of the most challenging historic preservation projects in southwest Florida. The awards celebrate the best historic preservation projects in Sarasota County. Nominations are judged for their success in the rehabilitation, restoration, or adaptive use of a historic building in Sarasota County as well as the impact of the project on the community.

· Lillian Burns Individual Achievement: For profound contributions to the history and preservation movement in Sarasota County. Contributions may include scholarly research and publication, education, museology, history and preservation organizational leadership, and public advocacy for history and preservation.

· Archaeological Conservancy: For outstanding efforts to preserve and document prehistoric sites and/or effective advocacy of archaeological conservation.

· Historical Research: For outstanding contributions through research and publication to increase knowledge of Sarasota County’s past.

· Organizational Achievement: Presented to a Sarasota County historical or preservation organization for outstanding success in historical preservation, historical education, and/or support of historical research.

· Historical Collections Preservation: For outstanding work in preserving, describing, and providing public access to historical collections located within Sarasota County. The award will be given to individuals or organizations that demonstrate the use of best practices in the field of archival management.

· Student Scholar: For excellence in contributions to the field of history, archaeology, or preservation. Contributions should focus on Sarasota County history and can be in the form of a research paper, exhibit, website, or documentary.

The chairperson of the 2024 Sarasota County Heritage Awards committee is Lorrie Muldowney, president of the SAHP and principal of Creative Preservation LLC. Committee members include Uzi Baram (director of public archaeology, Selby Botanical Gardens, and professor emeritus at New College); Don Bayley (past Heritage Award winner and treasurer and communications director for the HPCSC); Morris Hylton III (president of Architecture Sarasota); H. LeBaron (Barry) Preston (founder, managing director and chief financial officer for Armory Revival Company, the Providence Revival Building Company, and Armory Properties LLC and an executive committee member on the SAHP board of directors); Leah Llapszynski (assistant manager for the Sarasota County History Center); and Tom McArdle (treasurer and secretary for SAHP).

Submitted by Su Byron

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation seeks award nominations