Nominations now open for Times' annual 5 Under 40

Trophies for 5 Under 40 winners are pictured Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in St. Cloud.

It's time to nominate the young business leaders who made an impression in 2023 through innovation in their field and service to Central Minnesota.

For the 18th year, SC Times and LOCALiQ are proud to announce nominations are now open for the annual St. Cloud Times 5 Under 40 awards.

The Times is looking for young business leaders who are making an impact in both career and community and have the potential to help keep building their influence in the future.

Nominations for this year's 5 Under 40 class are being accepted by email to tware@stcloudtimes.com through midnight Feb 26. We'll need:

Your name and contact information

Your nominee's name, workplace and contact information

A statement about your nominee's achievements, influence and potential. Be detailed — this is the primary way judges (who are the previous year's winners) will make their decisions.

Nominees must be younger than 40 as of Dec. 31, 2023; do the majority of their work within 30 miles of St. Cloud; hold a leadership position in a for-profit or not-for-profit enterprise that runs like a business. Government employees (including those working for city, county, public school and state offices) cannot be considered unless they also have responsibility for a private sector business or nonprofit.

Honoring innovation and influence

As in previous years, the St. Cloud Times 5 Under 40 Class of 2023 will honor people who have demonstrated innovation, involvement and influence at their workplace and within their community.

The 5 Under 40 class of 2021 will judge this year’s winners — Matt Dankers, Mike Jordet, Erin Rae, Lindsay Salzbrun and Alex Schoephoerster.

How the 5 Under 40 are chosen

After nominations close at midnight on Feb. 26, qualified nominees will be contacted and asked to provide information about themselves.

Then, the 5 Under 40 Class of 2021, along with Times editor Tess Ware, will review the applications and winners selected.

The winners will be announced online and in print in April. Unlike previous years, the Times will not be hosting an event for the 2023 awards. We hope to bring the event back next year.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud Times seeks business leaders for 5 Under 40 nominations