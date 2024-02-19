Nominations open for The History Museum's African American Legacy Award

SOUTH BEND — The History Museum is now accepting nominations for the 2024 African American Legacy Award.

The African American Legacy Award is presented annually by The History Museum to recognize individuals who have been instrumental in collecting, preserving and disseminating African American history in the St. Joseph River Valley, either working directly with The History Museum or within the African American community.

Local Black history: Worker's Home transformed to show Black family's struggles and triumphs in 1950s

To be eligible for the award, an individual:

• Must be, or have been, a resident of the St. Joseph River Valley for at least 10 years. The St. Joseph River Valley is considered by the museum to be nine counties in Indiana (LaPorte, St. Joseph, Elkhart, LaGrange, Stark, Marshall, Kosciusko, Pulaski and Fulton) and three in Michigan (Berrien, Cass and St. Joseph).

• Must not have previously received the award.

• Has demonstrated leadership and creativity in promoting African American history.

• Has increased understanding of and appreciation for the heritage of African Americans.

• Has had significant impact on the local community promoting African American history.

• Has recognized efforts that are exceptional or have gone above and beyond their job.

The 2023 honoree: Verge 'Brother Sage' Gillam wins South Bend History Museum's African American Legacy Award

Nominations can be made by an individual or organization by completing an online application or by downloading the application and mailing to: African American Legacy Award Committee, The History Museum, 808 W. Washington St., South Bend, IN 46601.

“The award is given to celebrate the immeasurable contributions of African Americans, to honor the legacies and achievements of past generations, to shine a light on those in the present, and to influence efforts that will impact the future,” History Museum Executive Director Brian Harding said in a press release.

The deadline is March 15.

For more information, call 574-235-9664 or visit historymuseumsb.org.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Nominate someone for The History Museum's African American Legacy Award