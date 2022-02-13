Nominations are open now for Delaware's Top Workplaces 2022

After COVID-19 disrupted business in 2020 and changed much of our way of life, there was hope for a better 2021.

But last year was no less of a rollercoaster ride as COVID infections and restrictions escalated and plummeted along with the case count.

With normal no longer the norm, companies across Delaware had to adapt to a constantly evolving workplace, oscillating between makeshift home offices, virtual interactions, and cubicles set six feet apart with faces hidden behind masks.

During these unprecedented times, when more conversations occur through laptop screens, there are employers and companies that took that extra step to help keep workers sane.

If that is where you work, now is the time to show them your appreciation.

Top workplaces identifies companies and organizations with fulfilled employees

Delaware Online/The News Journal is accepting nominations for 2022's Top Workplaces, which recognizes small businesses, nonprofits, and major corporations for positive workplace environments.

The deadline to submit nominations is March 11.

Any organization with 35 or more employees in Delaware is eligible to participate.

Companies are separated by size: large companies with 400 or more employees, midsize companies with 100 to 399 employees, and small companies with fewer than 100 employees.

Last year's top winners, in order of size category, were WSFS Financial Corp., Silver Lining Home Healthcare, and Even & Odd Minds.

This is The News Journal's 16th year recognizing local companies in the Top Workplaces program. The News Journal was the first program in the nation to partner with the company, now called Energage, which conducts research for the project.

Energage conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 61 markets and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in 2021.

The process is based on a scientific survey of employees who rate their workplace culture. It also gives companies insight into what makes them unique. The surveys are 24 questions and will be conducted between February and May.

Last year, nearly 705 organizations in the state were invited to participate, and 55 winners were recognized after more than 11,125 survey responses were sent in.

Companies and organizations can be nominated by visiting https://topworkplaces.com/nominate/delawareonline or calling (302) 342-1311.

