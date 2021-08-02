Nominations open now: Submit an act of kindness, love or triumph you’ve witnessed for the USA TODAY’s Best of Humankind Awards

Do you know someone whose kindness has changed someone’s life? Do they inspire people to be better, do better and want better for our world? Have they achieved a personal triumph or helped someone else be their best?

Nominate them today for a Humankind Award and you both can win money!

USA TODAY's Humankind honors everyday people who have showcased the highest level of kindness, compassion, and perseverance. See examples and learn more here.

Each Humankind Award category celebrates an everyday person who is making a difference in their community. Nominations are open through August 31 and can be submitted here. The nomination categories include:

Best of Animalkind Award

Best of Militarykind Award

Best of Womankind Award

Best of Sportskind Award

Best of Earthkind Award

Humankind Educator of the Year

Humankind Healthcare Worker of the Year

Humankind Triumph Award

Humankind Act of Kindness Caught on Video

Humankind Person of the Year

Humankind Viewer’s Choice Award

The Best of Humankind Award winners will be selected through a public nomination and voting process and reviewed by an advisory board. Winners in each category will be rewarded $1,000, with the person nominating them receiving $250.

Nominate someone now for the Best of Humankind Awards.

Nominations are open through August 31, and one lucky person will be selected at random to win $1,000 just for nominating. In October, public voting will determine the winner, which will be announced during the nationwide awards show streaming in December.

Looking for more Humankind stories? Check us out online and follow us on social media. Have a question about the program, see our FAQs here.

For more information on the Best of Humankind Awards, nominations, and show updates, please visit HumankindAwards.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nominate someone now for a USA TODAY Best of Humankind Award