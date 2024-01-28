Nominations open for New York State Senate’s Women of Distinction

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) — State Senator Tom O’Mara is seeking nominations of local women for the New York State Senate’s Women of Distinction program.

Every year, New York State Senators select one woman from their districts to be honored as part of the Women of Distinction program. This program’s goal is to honor women who are making contributions to their communities. Women of Distinction are selected from a pool of nominees and honored at an awards ceremony in Albany. This year’s ceremony is scheduled for May 14.

“The ‘Woman of Distinction’ tribute is a meaningful recognition. I look forward to this annual opportunity to recognize an outstanding area citizen,” said O’Mara. “We all know someone who makes an enormous difference to the community at large. Whether she is a service provider, a law enforcement officer going above and beyond the call of duty, a teacher, a nurse, a business leader, or simply a community resident known for her good deeds, I’d like to see her recognized.”

O’Mara is accepting nominations from his district (all of Chemung, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, and Yates Counties and parts of Allegany County) for the 26th annual Women of Distinction awards until Friday, Feb. 23. Nominations can be made through O’Mara’s page on the New York State Senate’s website and should include information like the nominee’s job, previous jobs, previous awards, and accomplishments.

