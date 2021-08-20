Nominations sought for community volunteer award

Aug. 20—SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Juvenile Court Services Advisory Board has announced its intent to honor an adult community volunteer from Northumberland County, according to a press release.

These efforts will culminate with the awarding of the Fred Piermattei Youth Service Award at the Annual Juvenile Court Services Banquet to be held on Oct. 21, at Front Street Station, Northumberland, according to Deputy Chief Juvenile Probation Officer Lisa Donlan.

"The Fred Piermattei Youth Service Award is given yearly to a Northumberland County resident who has significantly and positively impacted youth in their community through volunteer and other activities," Donlan said.

Fred Piermattei was active in serving the youth of the county for a number of years before his untimely passing. He was a foster parent for both the Juvenile Court and Children & Youth Services agencies, and impacted the lives of approximately 120 youth to whom he served in this capacity, according to the release. "He was a founding and active member of the Northumberland County Juvenile Court Services Advisory Board and Foster Parent Association, serving as treasurer for both, and on the Board of Directors of Project 10-4, the precursor to Big Brothers/Big Sisters," Donlan said.

The 2020 Fred Piermattei Youth Service Award winner was Danielle Hinkle, of Shamokin.

The Juvenile Court Services Advisory Board strongly encourages local governmental entities, school districts, service and fraternal organizations and individuals to make nominations of deserving adults to receive this award.

Nominations for the Fred Piermattei Youth Service Award must be received by Sept. 24,

Contact Donlan at 570 495-2174 for a nomination form.