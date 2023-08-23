Nominations sought for Greensburg's 2nd annual pet ambassador title

Aug. 22—Greensburg is going to the dogs — and cats — this month as the city prepares to select its second annual pet ambassador.

Last August, shoppers in downtown Greensburg cast a combined 2,000 votes for 10 finalists in the inaugural competition — with Guaje, a Rottweiler-coon hound mix, claiming the most votes and the title.

This Thursday through Saturday, visitors to downtown Greensburg can cast their vote for pet ambassador at participating stores. They also can check out merchant specials and refreshments offered during Shop Greensburg's Dog Days of Summer promotion.

Guaje is owned by Renee Hertzog of Greensburg, a member of the city police department office staff.

"He has been a great asset as far as his personality," said Amy Beeghly, president of the Greensburg Business and Professional Association, also known as Shop Greensburg. "He's so chill.

"We've enjoyed having him at our events, and we look forward to someone stepping into his shoes."

The pet ambassador program is organized by Shop Greensburg, along with the nonprofit Greensburg Community Development Corp.

Pets are eligible for the ambassador contest if their owners live in the 15601 ZIP code. Nominating forms can be found online at shopgreensburg.com. There is a $5 fee to enter.

As was the case last year, 10 finalists will be selected by a committee that will be "looking for the perfect model to represent all Greensburg pets."

Those entering a pet in the running must provide a photo of their animal companion and state in 100 words or fewer why they believe the pet should be chosen as ambassador.

After the finalists have been selected, they will be announced on the Shop Greensburg Facebook page.

Finalists and their owners will be required to be on hand in downtown Greensburg from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Each of the finalists will be assigned to a downtown business, where the public can meet them.

"Last year, we had a nice crowd that went through town," Beeghly said.

Each vote for pet ambassador will cost $1. A portion of the proceeds will benefit HEAL Animal Rescue, which operates a no-kill animal adoption center in Youngwood.

The winner of the ambassador title will be announced at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 on Second Street, during the Greensburg Night Market. The Night Market combines vendor booths with food and live entertainment from 5:30 to 9 p.m. along several blocks of Pennsylvania Avenue.

The pet ambassador will receive a ceremonial bandana, a photo portrait while wearing the neckwear, an engraved silver charm and a gift basket of treats and prizes.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .