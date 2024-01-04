Nominations sought for Outstanding Senior Citizen, Community Service awards

ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging Inc. is accepting nominations for Outstanding Senior Citizen and Community Service awards. The deadline for nominations is March 29.

Award recipients from a nine-county area (one awardee from each county) will be honored by the Area Agency on Aging.

Nominees must be at least 60 years old, a legal resident of Ohio for at least five years and have made significant contributions to the community. A husband and wife may receive the award jointly when both have been involved in community service.

One Outstanding Senior Citizen award will be presented for each county in the service area (Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca and Wyandot counties).

Community Service awards are targeted toward an organization, agency, service club, a media outlet, or a business that has made an outstanding contribution to the community on behalf of senior citizens. One award will be presented for the nine-county area.

Additional information, including online nomination forms, can be found on the Area Agency on Aging website or by contacting Sue at 567-247-6458 or smontgomery@aaa5ohio.org.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging accepting award nominations