Nominations sought for Ravens Hall of Fame

The Ravenna Ravens’ Hall of Fame committee is accepting nominations for the 2024 Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Nomination forms or letters should be submitted by March 29.

Nominations may be submitted in the following categories:

Academic/career accomplishments

Cultural performing arts

Athletic accomplishments

Major contributions to the Ravenna City School District

Special honorary achievement

All nominees, except for Special Honorary Achievement, must have attended and graduated from Ravenna High School. The Special Honorary Achievement category is designed for Ravenna residents who have contributed and made a positive difference in the community.

Nomination forms are available at www.ravennaohioschools.com (click on departments, then Hall of Fame), or at the Ravenna Board of Education, 531 Washington Ave. in Ravenna.

Resumes of the nominees can be mailed to the Ravenna Hall of Fame committee, in care of Julie Piccione Beach, 512 Bryn Mawr St., Ravenna OH 44266. Nominations should include the year in which the nominee graduated; name, address and phone number of the nominee; category in which the individual would be nominated; activities while at Ravenna High School; additional education and activities; professional activities/organizations; and the name, address and phone number of the person making the nomination.

Questions should be directed to Joan Seman at 330-296-9222.

