Here are nominees for The Observer/Deer Park high school defensive player of the week

Here are the nominees for the Charlotte Observer/Deer Park Water high school football offensive player of the week.

Eligible players are at schools in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln and Union Counties in North Carolina and in York and Lancaster Counties in South Carolina.

The weekly winner will receive a trophy from Deer Park.

This week’s nominees

Chancellor Bryant, Ardrey Kell: in a 27-14 win over Catawba Ridge, Bryant had an 85-yard interception return for a touchdown, another interception he returned 60 yards. He also had a 40-yard punt return, eight tackles, two pass breakups, 71 receiving and 15 rushing yards.

Jayden Bryant, Clover (SC): in a 21-14 win over York (SC), Bryant had 11 Tackles, two tackles for a loss, a safety and a pass breakup.

Aydan Cannon, Hickory Grove: in a 43-0 win over Durham’s Mount Zion Christian, Cannon caught six passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Lions coach Tad Baucom won his 200th game.

Phil Harris, Butler: in a 22-15 win over Weddington, Harris had eight solo tackles, three pass breakups and three passes defended.

Jurnee Lattimore, North Gaston: in a 55-7 win over Cherryville, Lattimore had two Pass deflections, three Tackles, an interception return for a score, plus a fumble recovery and a 92-yard kick return for a touchdown.

Quintin McCray, Providence Day: sophomore linebacker had nine tackles and a pass breakup in a 49-7 win over Cannon School.

Kam McGill, Andrew Jackson (SC): In a 21-13 win over Lamar (SC), McGill had 10 total tackles: eight solos and two assists.

Zach Melton, Monroe: in a 70-0 win over East Meck, Melton had 192 yards on four punt returns. He returned two for scores, covering 72- and 67-yards. He also an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. On offense had two rushes for 25 yards and a score and a reception for 15 yards.

Caiden Smith, Forest Hills: in a 21-14 win over Community School of Davidson, Smith had 12 tackles, three assists, three tackles for a loss, a sack and a 25-yard interception return.

Khiyale Washington, Mountain Island Charter: in a 42-13 win over SouthLake Christian, Washington had 11 tackles, a sack and a 10-yard rushing touchdown.

Sammy Washington, Butler: senior defensive back had eight total tackles, two passes defended plus a game-sealing fourth quarter interception in Friday’s 22-15 win over Weddington.

Jackson Whittier, Hickory Grove: 18 Tackles, fumble recovery in a 43-0 win over Durham’s Mount Zion Christian.

