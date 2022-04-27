Nomura Falls Most This Year After Earnings, Buyback Disappoint

(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. shares tumbled the most since November after reporting earnings that underscored its struggle to move on from one of its toughest financial years.

Japan’s biggest brokerage fell as much as 5.7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo, the sharpest intraday drop since Nov. 1. Nomura eked out a fourth-quarter profit of 31 billion yen ($242 million), aided by a one-time gain from a stake sale that offset headwinds from geopolitics and inflation that hurt retail and wholesale business.

The results capped one of Nomura’s most challenging years that saw the broker try to bounce back from a roughly $2.9 billion hit from its dealings with family office Archegos Capital Management LP. It also booked 23 billion yen in expenses for litigation in the U.S. that Chief Financial Officer Takumi Kitamura confirmed was related to residential mortgage-backed securities transactions from before the global financial crisis.

Nomura’s struggles to sustain profitability in the fiscal year ended March is “credit negative,” Shunsaku Sato, a senior credit officer at Moody’s Investors Service, wrote following the earnings release after the market closed on Tuesday.

After pocketing 42.8 billion yen from its divestment of a stake in think tank Nomura Research Institute Ltd. and handing investors a stock buyback that was smaller than some had anticipated, Nomura’s fourth straight quarter of profit was seen by one analyst as “lackluster.”

“It was an uninspiring result with a large drop in retail revenue and weakness in investment banking business,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Shin Tamura. The size of the buyback “paled” in comparison with its past purchases, he added.

Revenue in the firm’s retail unit dropped 27% as market volatility arising from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and uncertainty around the speed of monetary policy tightening in the U.S. kept some individual investors on the sidelines.

Fixed income trading revenue slipped 5% from a year ago amid a “challenging quarter” for credit and a slowdown in securitized products, the firm said. In contrast, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. saw a jump in its fixed-income business, while Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. surpassed analysts’ expectations.

Despite Nomura’s fourth-quarter pretax loss for its investment management unit, the division saw ongoing inflows and assets under management near an all-time high.

“Of Nomura’s three business segments, two had soft results and one remained strong, resulting in the overall lackluster results,” said Michael Makdad, an analyst at Morningstar Inc. in Tokyo. “On a scale of one to 10 in terms of what could be expected given the current market environment, I would rate it a four.”

Nomura plans to buy back as many as 30 billion yen of shares, less than the 40 billion yen to 60 billion yen expected by Jefferies analysts. CFO Kitamura said the brokerage may do more this year.

