Nomura Falls Most This Year After Earnings, Buyback Disappoint

Takashi Nakamichi and Takako Taniguchi
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. shares tumbled the most since November after reporting earnings that underscored its struggle to move on from one of its toughest financial years.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Japan’s biggest brokerage fell as much as 5.7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo, the sharpest intraday drop since Nov. 1. Nomura eked out a fourth-quarter profit of 31 billion yen ($242 million), aided by a one-time gain from a stake sale that offset headwinds from geopolitics and inflation that hurt retail and wholesale business.

The results capped one of Nomura’s most challenging years that saw the broker try to bounce back from a roughly $2.9 billion hit from its dealings with family office Archegos Capital Management LP. It also booked 23 billion yen in expenses for litigation in the U.S. that Chief Financial Officer Takumi Kitamura confirmed was related to residential mortgage-backed securities transactions from before the global financial crisis.

Nomura’s struggles to sustain profitability in the fiscal year ended March is “credit negative,” Shunsaku Sato, a senior credit officer at Moody’s Investors Service, wrote following the earnings release after the market closed on Tuesday.

After pocketing 42.8 billion yen from its divestment of a stake in think tank Nomura Research Institute Ltd. and handing investors a stock buyback that was smaller than some had anticipated, Nomura’s fourth straight quarter of profit was seen by one analyst as “lackluster.”

“It was an uninspiring result with a large drop in retail revenue and weakness in investment banking business,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Shin Tamura. The size of the buyback “paled” in comparison with its past purchases, he added.

Revenue in the firm’s retail unit dropped 27% as market volatility arising from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and uncertainty around the speed of monetary policy tightening in the U.S. kept some individual investors on the sidelines.

Fixed income trading revenue slipped 5% from a year ago amid a “challenging quarter” for credit and a slowdown in securitized products, the firm said. In contrast, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. saw a jump in its fixed-income business, while Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. surpassed analysts’ expectations.

Despite Nomura’s fourth-quarter pretax loss for its investment management unit, the division saw ongoing inflows and assets under management near an all-time high.

“Of Nomura’s three business segments, two had soft results and one remained strong, resulting in the overall lackluster results,” said Michael Makdad, an analyst at Morningstar Inc. in Tokyo. “On a scale of one to 10 in terms of what could be expected given the current market environment, I would rate it a four.”

Nomura plans to buy back as many as 30 billion yen of shares, less than the 40 billion yen to 60 billion yen expected by Jefferies analysts. CFO Kitamura said the brokerage may do more this year.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Visa Stock Jumps as Earnings Top Estimates. How It Bucked the Market Selloff.

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Visa stock was jumping after the credit-card company reported better-than-expected earnings. Credit the return of international travel for the beat. Visa (ticker: V) reported a fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.

  • Navient (NAVI) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates

    Navient (NAVI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.42% and 16.24%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • New York State Assembly Passes Bill Blocking New Cryto Mines That Use Non-Renewable Power

    The bill will impose a two-year moratorium on new crypto mining firms that use a carbon-based energy source. Existing facilities aren't affected by the bill, nor are any that tap renewable resources.

  • Australian inflation hits 20-year high, brings rate rises near

    Australian consumer prices surged at the fastest annual pace in two decades last quarter as petrol, home building and food costs all climbed, spurring speculation interest rates could rise as soon as next week. That would be unwelcome news for Prime Minister Scott Morrison as he fights a tough election where the rising cost of living has become a sore point with voters. It also strongly argues the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) no longer needs to keep interest rates at emergency lows of 0.1% and should tighten soon, perhaps even at its policy meeting on May 3 rather than in June.

  • U.S.: Russia's Talk of Nuclear Escalation Irresponsible

    State Department Spokesman Ned Price calls Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's warning about a nuclear conflict "deeply irresponsible." Lavrov earlier accused NATO of "pouring oil on the fire" with its support for Ukraine, warning that the threat of a nuclear conflict "should not be underestimated." Price spoke at a news briefing.

  • Foster Farms, temp agencies fined $3.8 million for failing to notify workers of COVID-19 sick pay

    Foster Farms and three temporary staffing agencies were fined $3.8 million collectively for allegedly failing to inform nearly 4,000 temporary workers of their COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave.

  • Australia's AMP to sell some assets of AMP Capital for up to $393 million

    The deal includes A$250 million in upfront cash payment and an earn-out consideration of up to A$300 million subject to factors including the successful transition of assets under management (AUM), the firms said in separate statements. AMP said, however, it was unlikely it would receive the full earn-out given an expected loss of AUM from AMP Capital, now called Collimate Capital, of about A$3.0 billion.

  • Japan’s Leader Says Nuclear Power Should Be Reconsidered as Energy Costs Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the country must consider using more nuclear power, as the import-dependent nation grapples with rising fuel prices and a weak yen. Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayUkraine Latest: Russia to Cut Gas Flows, UN Chief to Ukrai

  • Eric Bowlen named next superintendent of MSD

    Eric Bowlen has been announced as the next Superintendent of the MSD of Martinsville

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of a handful that has elected to split its stock in a bid to make it more attractive to smaller investors. While the move doesn't add any value to the underlying company, Tesla's recent operational performance certainly does. When Tesla announced plans to split last month, its stock jumped over 8% on the day.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks – And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, is known for embracing the latest technologies in her firm's exchange-traded funds. Here are two recent Cathie Wood buys that are down by 80% or more from their highs, and that have massive market opportunities that could deliver home-run returns for patient investors over time. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has declined by 80% from its 52-week high and is the better performer of the two.

  • Japanese household that accidentally received $360,000 COVID subsidy says it ‘can’t be returned’

    A town in western Japan revealed on Friday that a household who mistakenly received 46.3 million yen (around $361,450) in COVID-19 subsidies said they now cannot return the money. The town of Abu in Yamaguchi Prefecture planned to distribute the COVID subsidy funds amongst 463 low-income households exempt from residential taxes. Each household who applied was to receive 100,000 yen (around $781).

  • Jim Cramer Suggests 2 Airline Stocks to Buy; Here’s What Morgan Stanley Thinks

    This last week of April is bringing us another round of the market volatility that we’ve been seeing all year. Conditions like these – featuring sharp swings both up and down – are confusing but not necessarily bad for investors. There are opportunities to be found, and that’s the key point in the view of CNBC's Jim Cramer. In fact, Cramer is not shy about making two specific recommendations for investors given today’s market conditions. Cramer is recommending airline stocks. Not the smaller dis

  • A secular bear market is here, says this money manager. These are the key steps for investors to take now.

    There's trouble under the market hood, says our call of the day from RTM Capital Advisors' chief investment officer, Mark Ritchie II. Investors need cash and their wits about them.

  • Lucid lands 100K EV order from its Saudi investors

    Lucid Group's largest shareholder has agreed to buy 100,000 of its electric vehicles over the next decade. The government of Saudi Arabia, which is connected to the kingdom's Public Investment Fund that owns 61% of Lucid, has made an initial commitment to buy 50,000 of Lucid's EV with an option to purchase an additional 50,000 vehicles over that same 10-year time frame, according to an announcement Tuesday. The pledge includes the Lucid Air, a luxury sedan that launched last year, as well as future models such as the upcoming Gravity SUV.

  • 3 Soaring Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy for $76 or Less

    They aren't the most exciting stocks out there, but these long-term winners have what they need to keep climbing.

  • Boeing Stock Falls. Its Newest Jet Has Hit a Possible Snag.

    Boeing has amassed roughly 375 orders for the 777X twin-aisle jet, which lists for roughly $425 million.

  • This Under-the-Radar Passive Income Producer Yields 7% With Plenty of Fuel to Keep Growing

    The company recently unveiled an acquisition that will give it more fuel to continue growing its big-time payout.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Triple in 2022

    Starting lines matter, and these three growing companies just happen to have stocks that are 52% to 93% off their all-time highs.

  • Twitter, Musk Deal Includes $1 Billion Termination Agreement

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. will be required to pay a termination fee of $1 billion under certain circumstances if it ends an agreement to be acquired by Elon Musk for $44 billion, according to a filing on Tuesday. Musk will also be subjected to the same fee if he ends the deal. Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTesla Stock Drop