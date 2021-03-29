Japan's Nomura flags $2 billion loss at U.S. unit, cancels bond issue

FILE PHOTO: Nomura Securities trading floor is pictured at the company's Otemachi Head Office in Tokyo
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc on Monday flagged a potential $2 billion loss at a U.S. subsidiary arising from transactions with a U.S. client, and separately said it would cancel a planned bond issuance due to a significant "event".

The estimated amount of the subsidiary's claim against the client is approximately $2 billion based on market prices as of March 26, the brokerage and investment bank said in a statement.

This estimate could change depending on the unwinding of the transactions and fluctuation in market prices, it said.

In a separate statement on Monday, Nomura said it would cancel the planned issuance of U.S. dollar senior notes, citing "an event that occurred after pricing that could impact the company's consolidated financial results."

Nomura said it is still assessing the impact of the potential loss on its consolidated earnings.

Shares of Nomura were down nearly 15% in early trade on Monday, after being hit with a deluge of sell orders at market open.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • Nomura Warns of ‘Significant’ Loss From U.S. Client; Shares Sink

    (Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. said it may have incurred a “significant” loss arising from transactions with a U.S. client, sending its stock tumbling the most in more than nine years.The estimated amount of the claim against the client is about $2 billion based on market prices as of March 26, the Japanese brokerage said in a statement on Monday. It didn’t name the customer.Nomura is evaluating the extent of the possible loss and the impact it could have on the group’s results. The Tokyo-based firm also canceled plans to sell dollar-denominated bonds.Shares of Nomura fell as much as 15% on Monday morning in Tokyo, the biggest intraday decline since November 2011.The potential loss would blemish a bumper year for Japan’s biggest securities firm, which has benefited from a boom in trading and investment banking during the pandemic. Nomura’s profit jumped to the highest in 19 years in the nine months ended December.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Once High-Flying Tiger Cub Stumbles Again on Leveraged Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- He was a hot-shot disciple of the hedge-fund legend Julian Robertson -- one of the stars to strike out on his own from the vaunted Tiger empire. Now Bill Hwang is at the center of an extraordinary spree of giant stock trades that’s reverberated through financial markets and set Wall Street abuzz.Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., along with other major banks, forced the liquidation of more than $20 billion of holdings for Hwang’s New York-based Archegos Capital Management on Friday, according to people familiar with the transactions. Among the sales were shares of ViacomCBS Inc., GSX Techedu Inc., Farfetch Ltd. and Discovery Inc.The unprecedented selloff is the latest twist in Hwang’s long and controversial career. About two decades ago, he was a peer at Robertson’s firm of Chase Coleman, who was Wall Street’s highest-earning hedge fund manager last year. Today, having long ago stopped managing outside money, he’s facing his second major scandal.How and why marquee-name banks embraced Hwang after his first stumble -- an insider trading plea in 2012 -- and enabled him to run up so much leverage is an open question on Wall Street, though his frequent trading and use of borrowed money meant he was a profitable client.Much of the leverage was provided by the banks through swaps, according to people with direct knowledge of the deals. That meant that Archegos didn’t have to disclose its holdings in regulatory filings, since the positions were on the banks’ balance sheets. Swaps are also an easy way to add a lot of leverage to a portfolio.Market participants estimate that his assets had grown anywhere from $5 billion to $10 billion and total positions may have topped $50 billion.Hwang didn’t reply to multiple emails since Friday’s market moves, and other Archegos employees reached by phone declined to comment on the liquidation of its positions or on the losses.Quiet NameDespite his roots at Robertson’s Tiger Management, Hwang was never a well-known name on Wall Street or in New York social circles.A devout Christian, he’s a trustee of the evangelical Fuller Theology Seminary in California and the co-founder of the Grace and Mercy Foundation, according to Fuller’s website. The charity is dedicated to the areas of Christianity, art, education, justice and poverty.After leaving Tiger Management as Robertson wound down the firm, Hwang, who is in his mid-50s, spent a decade running his Tiger Asia Management -- backed by his former boss -- and building it into a multi-billion firm with top returns.In 2012, he closed the hedge fund after he admitted on behalf of the firm in federal court in Newark, New Jersey, to trading on inside information. According to the Justice Department, Tiger Asia reaped $16 million of illicit profits in 2008 and 2009.Hwang bounced back almost immediately, opening a family office named Archegos -- Greek for ‘one who leads the way.’Best SalesmanAfter earning a degree in economics from the University of California at Los Angeles in 1988, and getting an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University, Hwang became an institutional stock salesman. He was at Hyundai Securities Co. in the early 1990s when he caught the eye of Robertson, who was one of his clients. One year, Tiger Management awarded Hwang $50,000 for the charity of his choice -- an annual prize for the person outside the firm who Robertson deemed had benefited Tiger the most.“He was the best salesman we had,” Robertson said in a 2006 interview. “He introduced us to Korea. No one was focusing on Korea back then and we hired him soon after.” After Tiger Management shut down, Robertson seeded Hwang with about $25 million for his own firm. “He’s had a meteoric rise,” Robertson said at the time.As a manager of his own fund, Hwang didn’t provide much transparency to investors about his positions or what contributed to returns, said a person who invested with him. Even so, clients stayed because he was a money-maker, with an annualized return of 16% over the life of the fund.At Archegos, his fortune grew with his outsized bets and rapid trading, a style that Hwang never spoke about.“It’s not all about the money, you know,” he said in a rare interview with a Fuller executive in 2018, in which he spoke about his calling as an investor and his faith. “It’s about the long term, and God certainly has a long-term view.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sizzling Asia Value Rally Has Fund Managers Hunting for Gems

    (Bloomberg) -- There are superlatives aplenty for the fierce comeback of Asia’s value stocks this quarter: They’re set to trounce growth peers by the most in two decades. Finance shares bested all other sectors. Last year’s abandoned market, Singapore, is now an investor darling.Even as some pockets no longer look cheap, value-focused investors say money can still be made from these economically sensitive stocks. T Rowe Price has turned to Chinese airports and travel portals. Fidelity International prefers China’s old economy sector leaders. Finance stocks were frequently mentioned, too.Asia value stocks have outperformed their growth counterparts by more than seven percentage points this quarter. That’s the most since the dotcom bubble burst. Vaccine rollouts, a spike in U.S. Treasury yields and economic recovery expectations spurred a rally in 2020’s losers, sending stocks like Japanese banks and Macau casinos back to their pre-pandemic levels.“We agree a lot of the ‘reopening’ stocks have bounced very hard, but there are some pockets of opportunity that continue to be attractive,” said Ernest Yeung, a portfolio manager at T Rowe Price. His Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund beat 97% of peers this year.Opening BetsYeung said opening up China’s borders earlier than expected will benefit the country’s airports and online travel portals. He sees opportunities in Southeast Asia and thinks valuations of financials in emerging markets are relatively attractive.A prolonged rotation into value stocks requires a positive earnings cycle and higher expectations for inflation, said Jing Ning, a portfolio manager for Fidelity’s China Focus Fund. “There are some signs these shifts are taking hold.”Ning’s fund, which beat 94% of peers this year, is overweight financials, energy and materials among sectors. She favors Baidu Inc., a value turnaround play, and “national champions in old economy sectors.”Pictet Asset Management’s co-head of emerging equities Avo Ora, who likes selected Chinese materials, Korean financials and Asia’s industrials shares, said it’s “very possible” for the value rally to continue as the valuation disconnect between growth and value stocks remains large.For example, a MSCI index of Asian financial shares trades at 10.5 times profit for the next 12 months, compared with 19 times for technology shares. While the gap has has narrowed, it’s still wider than its average in the past decade.Cautious ToneThat said, Ora said focusing on cyclical sectors will be a short-term move with growth stocks resuming their lead once the rally runs its course.History has shown value stocks’ spikes tend to be short-lived: Last year, the cohort surged in March, then fizzled. They jumped in May, then went splat. The rise in November held longer, but also faced a reversal in January.One thing’s for sure, a faster economic recovery will support value stocks. Next week, Bank of Japan’s Tankan survey for the first quarter and China’s official manufacturing PMI for March may give investors an opportunity to gauge the health of the region’s economic recovery.“The global rotation from growth to value should be only halfway done,” said Kelly Chung, a fund manager at Value Partners Hong Kong Ltd. “We expect the long-end of the curve would climb further.”(Updated the first chart and index performance in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Large block trades tied to Archegos raise worries about trading this week

    Shares in ViacomCBS and Discovery tumbled around 27% each on Friday, while U.S.-listed shares of China-based Baidu and Tencent Music plunged during the week, dropping as much as 33.5% and 48.5%, respectively, from Tuesday's closing levels. Investors and analysts cited blocks of Viacom and Discovery shares being put in the market on Friday for likely exacerbating the decline in those stocks. Viacom was also downgraded by Wells Fargo on Friday.

  • Asia shares, dollar look to U.S. infrastructure spree

    Asian shares inched higher and the U.S. held near multi-month peaks on Monday as the chance of yet more trillions in U.S. fiscal spending underpinned the outlook for global growth. Optimism about the U.S. economy helped Wall Street rally late Friday, while by Sunday some 143 million vaccinations had been given to almost 94 million people. President Joe Biden is expected to put some detail on his infrastructure spending plans on Wednesday, while payrolls on Friday are forecast to rise 630,000 amid chatter it could be a million or more.

  • Goldman Sold $10.5 Billion of Stocks in Block-Trade Spree

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. liquidated $10.5 billion worth of stocks in block trades on Friday, part of an extraordinary spree of selling that erased $35 billion from the values of bellwether stocks ranging from Chinese technology giants to U.S. media conglomerates.The Wall Street bank sold $6.6 billion worth of shares of Baidu Inc., Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. before the market opened in the U.S, according to an email to clients seen by Bloomberg News.That move was followed by the sale of $3.9 billion of shares in ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc., Farfetch Ltd., iQiyi Inc. and GSX Techedu Inc., the email said.More of the unregistered stock offerings were said to be managed by Morgan Stanley, according to people familiar with the matter, on behalf of one or more undisclosed shareholders. Some of the trades exceeded $1 billion in individual companies, calculations based on Bloomberg data show.Wall Street is now collectively speculating on the identity of the mysterious seller or sellers. The liquidation triggered price swings for every stock involved in the high-volume transactions, rattling traders and prompting talk that a hedge fund or family office was in trouble and being forced to sell.Several major investment banks with ties to hedge fund Archegos Capital Management LLC liquidated holdings, contributing to the slump in share prices of ViacomCBS and Discovery, IPO Edge reported, citing people it didn’t identify. CNBC reported forced sales by Archegos were probably related to margin calls on heavily leveraged positions. Archegos is controlled by former Julian Robertson protege and Tiger Management analyst Bill Hwang.Maeve DuVally, a Goldman Sachs spokeswoman, declined to comment. A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley declined to comment. A person reached at Archegos’s New York office on Friday declined to comment. An email sent to Hwang seeking comment wasn’t returned. Price SwingsIn block trades, large volumes of securities are privately negotiated between parties, usually outside of open market.Friday’s selloff dragged companies including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and NetEase Inc. lower. The peers later recovered after traders said word of the offerings lessened fears that a broader trade was unfolding throughout the sector.That late rebound pushed up an index of companies engaged in internet-related businesses in China and the U.S., with the measure halting a three-day selloff while still notching a slide of about 6.5% for the week.Chinese stocks have been under pressure after a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission that it’s taking steps to force accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies -- the penalty for non-compliance being ejection from exchanges. In addition to that, Bloomberg News reported that China’s government has proposed forming a joint venture with local technology giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect.Read more: ViacomCBS, Discovery Plunge on New Downgrade, Block Trades(Updates with the search for the mysterious seller in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Traffic snarled on Highway 12 in Sacramento County after deadly crash

    Traffic is snarled on Highway 12 in Sacramento County on Sunday after a deadly crash, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Highway 12 at Jackson Slough Road, officials said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. No other details were released. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.

  • Michigan GOP chair refuses to resign after calling female Democrats ‘witches’ and joking about assassinations

    ‘Our job now is to soften up those three witches, and to make sure that when we have good candidates to run against them, that they are ready for the burning at the stake’

  • Trans woman accuses TSA of targeting her at airport security

    Model and activist Rosalynne Montoya also posted how TSA can treat trans people better

  • ‘They are bragging about donating the money to people who want to take my guns’: MTG rages after losing lawsuit

    Lawsuit settled based on precedent set by decision on Trump’s Twitter account

  • Stockton mass vaccination hub delayed over low COVID-19 vaccine supply

    A mass vaccination hub in Stockton is being delayed due to there being fewer COVID-19 doses than expected, according to officials with Kaiser Permanente. The hub was initially scheduled to open Tuesday at the Stockton Arena. See more above.

  • Hilary Duff welcomes a baby girl with husband Matthew Koma

    Hilary Duff hinted at the birth on Friday with an Instagram post, but officially confirmed her newborn's birth on Saturday.

  • Serial killer on federal death row dies at Indiana hospital

    A convicted serial killer whose victims included two young boys died Sunday at a hospital in Indiana, authorities said. Joseph Edward Duncan died at the medical center near United States Penitentiary, Terre Haute, where he was on death row, according to a statement from prosecutors in Riverside County, California. Duncan, 58, had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham says preventing voters from receiving food or water while as they wait in line to cast ballots doesn't make 'a whole lot of sense'

    A new voting law signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp last week prevents volunteers from handing out food or drinks to voters waiting in line.

  • Birx reveals she received a 'very uncomfortable' phone call from Trump after giving interview warning of severity of pandemic

    Of all the doctors CNN's chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta interviewed for the network's upcoming documentary COVID War: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out, which will air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, Dr. Deborah Birx, the former White House coronavirus response coordinator, was "perhaps the most" introspective, he said. In one of the clips CNN shared ahead of the airing, Birx said she believes the majority of coronavirus deaths after the initial surge in the United States could have been prevented. In another excerpt, discussed by Gupta and Dana Bash on Sunday's edition of State of the Union, Birx is seen telling Gupta that she knew she was "being watched" during her time in the Trump administration, noting that everyone "was waiting for me to make a misstep." She revealed that an interview she did with Bash over the summer, in which she warned about the severity of the virus, even in seemingly isolated regions of the U.S., particularly angered former President Donald Trump and his team. "I got called by the president," Birx said, adding that the conversation was "very uncomfortable, very direct, and very difficult to hear." Gupta then asked Birx if she was "threatened," to which she replied only by reiterating that "it was a very uncomfortable conversation." “I knew I was being watched. Everybody inside was waiting for me to make a misstep so that they could, I guess, remove me from the task force,” says Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator under fmr. Pres. Trump, on the pressures she faced. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/5zmR0P3SbN — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 28, 2021 More stories from theweek.comIs nuclear fusion the answer?5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesCongresswoman-elect whose husband died of COVID-19 urges hesitant Americans 'to use my story' and get vaccinated

  • Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide was asked to sing 'Danny Boy' for him in 2019, attorney says

    One of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's former aides was asked to sing "Danny Boy" for him in 2019, her lawyer told the USA TODAY Network last week.

  • Kamala Harris is reportedly 'bothered' that she hasn't been able to move into her official Washington DC residence over two months after inauguration

    An administration official told CNN that it is "unclear" why the renovations are still ongoing, but Harris is reportedly "bothered" by the delay.

  • Nike denies involvement with Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes' containing human blood

    The "Old Town Road" artist is collaborating with streetwear company MSCHF on the pentagram-sporting shoes, only 666 pairs of which will be on sale Monday.

  • Dr. Deborah Birx says every American COVID-19 death after the first 100,000 could've been mitigated, but a Democratic lawmaker says she's to blame for 'enabling' Trump

    Birx said thousands of Americans died preventable deaths, but Rep. Ted Lieu and others accused her of being partly responsible.

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger calls Trump 'an utter failure' after the former president said that the Capitol rioters posed 'zero threat'

    Kinzinger has been one of the most prominent Republican critics of former President Donald Trump's outsized influence over the direction of the party.