Nomura Profit Slumps 95%, Plans $440 Million Share Buy Back
(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. posted a 95% slump in second-quarter profit due to a one-off provision in the Americas and announced plans to buy back 50 billion yen ($440 million) of shares.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Net income at Japan’s biggest brokerage totaled 3.21 billion yen in the three months ended Sept. 30 after it booked a 39 billion yen provision that dates back to before the global financial crisis, it said in a statement Friday. The firm said it plans to buy back as much as 2.5% of its outstanding shares.
In earnings that Chief Financial Officer Takumi Kitamura called “very disappointing”, a 60% jump in investment banking revenue and a 14% rise in revenue from investment management weren’t enough to offset the provision. Revenue from retail fell 8% year on year, while income from wholesale dropped 22%.
The results deal a further blow to Nomura following the collapse of Archegos, an obscure investment firm set up to manage the fortune of trader Bill Hwang, that cost the brokerage $2.9 billion. Only Credit Suisse Group AG suffered a bigger hit at $5.5 billion.
Nomura said it would set up a board risk committee comprising outside directors and a non-executive director to enhance risk management and conduct “rigorous” controls and business oversight.
(Updates with detail throughout.)
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Workers Press for Power in Rare Advance for U.S. Labor Movement
You Could Be Competing With Bots to Buy Gifts This Christmas
Colombia’s Rain Shaman Got Paid to Stop the Storms, Until He Couldn’t
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.