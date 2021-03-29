Nomura Warns of ‘Significant’ Loss From U.S. Client; Shares Sink

Takashi Nakamichi and Takako Taniguchi
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. said it may have incurred a “significant” loss arising from transactions with a U.S. client, sending its stock tumbling the most in more than nine years.

The estimated amount of the claim against the client is about $2 billion based on market prices as of March 26, the Japanese brokerage said in a statement on Monday. It didn’t name the customer.

Nomura is evaluating the extent of the possible loss and the impact it could have on the group’s results. The Tokyo-based firm also canceled plans to sell dollar-denominated bonds.

Shares of Nomura fell as much as 15% on Monday morning in Tokyo, the biggest intraday decline since November 2011.

The potential loss would blemish a bumper year for Japan’s biggest securities firm, which has benefited from a boom in trading and investment banking during the pandemic. Nomura’s profit jumped to the highest in 19 years in the nine months ended December.

  • Japan's Nomura flags $2 billion loss at U.S. unit, cancels bond issue

    Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc on Monday flagged a potential $2 billion loss at a U.S. subsidiary arising from transactions with a U.S. client, and separately said it would cancel a planned bond issuance due to a significant "event". This estimate could change depending on the unwinding of the transactions and fluctuation in market prices, it said. In a separate statement on Monday, Nomura said it would cancel the planned issuance of U.S. dollar senior notes, citing "an event that occurred after pricing that could impact the company's consolidated financial results."

  • Large block trades tied to Archegos raise worries about trading this week

    Shares in ViacomCBS and Discovery tumbled around 27% each on Friday, while U.S.-listed shares of China-based Baidu and Tencent Music plunged during the week, dropping as much as 33.5% and 48.5%, respectively, from Tuesday's closing levels. Investors and analysts cited blocks of Viacom and Discovery shares being put in the market on Friday for likely exacerbating the decline in those stocks. Viacom was also downgraded by Wells Fargo on Friday.

  • Asia Stocks Mixed as U.S. Futures Dip; Dollar Up: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks opened steady Monday and U.S. equity futures dipped as traders digested a record close on Wall Street as well as a $20 billion wave of block trades that rattled investors.Japanese shares climbed, while Australia and South Korea were little changed. U.S. contracts fell after the S&P 500 notched a record Friday. The U.S. open later is now much anticipated, after revelations that Archegos Capital Management LLC -- the family office of Bill Hwang -- was behind the block trades, dumping shares of Chinese tech giants and U.S. media conglomerates amid margin calls. Nomura Holdings Inc. shares slumped more than 11% after the company warned of a possible "significant" loss arising from transactions with a U.S. client.Traders will also be monitoring China's daily yuan fixing, after a bout of sudden weakness in the currency. A dollar gauge ticked higher. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields climbed at the end of last week."Shares remain at risk of further volatility from rising bond yields," Diana Mousina, senior economist at AMP Capital Investors Ltd., wrote in a note. "But looking through the inevitable short-term noise, the combination of improving global growth helped by more stimulus, vaccines, negative real yields and still low interest rates augurs well for growth assets generally in 2021."The strength of the recovery, aided by the vaccine rollout, and inflation risks are front of mind for investors. Later this week, U.S. President Joe Biden plans to unveil a further stimulus program with a tilt toward infrastructure. U.S.-China ties are also in focus, after a report that Washington isn't ready to lift tariffs on Chinese imports in the near future, but may be open to trade talks.Oil was steady around $61 a barrel as traders weighed the impact of renewed lockdowns and prepared for an OPEC+ production-setting meeting later in the week. In Egypt, the Suez Canal remains blocked by a massive container ship despite frantic efforts to free it.Some key events to watch this week:China manufacturing PMI due Tuesday.President Biden is expected to unveil his infrastructure program Wednesday.EIA crude inventory report Wednesday.OPEC+ meets to discuss production levels for May on Thursday.China Caixin PMI due Thursday.U.S. employment report for March on Friday.Good Friday starts Easter weekend in countries including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia and Canada.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksS&P 500 futures slipped 0.4% as of 9:08 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index climbed 1.7% Friday.Topix Index rose 0.6%.Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.2%.Kospi Index fell 0.1%.CurrenciesThe yen was at 109.70 per dollar, down 0.1%.The offshore yuan was at 6.5432 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged up 0.1%.The euro traded at $1.1787.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped to 1.67%.Australia's 10-year bond yield climbed about four basis points to 1.70%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude was little changed at $60.99 a barrel.Gold was at $1,731.21 an ounce.

  • Asia shares, dollar look to U.S. infrastructure spree

    Asian shares inched higher and the U.S. held near multi-month peaks on Monday as the chance of yet more trillions in U.S. fiscal spending underpinned the outlook for global growth. Optimism about the U.S. economy helped Wall Street rally late Friday, while by Sunday some 143 million vaccinations had been given to almost 94 million people. President Joe Biden is expected to put some detail on his infrastructure spending plans on Wednesday, while payrolls on Friday are forecast to rise 630,000 amid chatter it could be a million or more.

  • Goldman U-Turn on Hwang Put Bank at Nexus of Margin Call Mayhem

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Hwang, a former hedge fund manager who'd pleaded guilty to insider trading, was deemed such a risk by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. that as recently as late 2018 the firm refused to do business with him.Those misgivings didn't last.Wall Street's premier investment bank, lured by the tens of millions of dollars a year in commissions that a whale like Hwang paid to rival dealers, removed his name from its blacklist and allowed him to become a major client. Just as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse Group AG and others did, Goldman fueled a pipeline of billions of dollars in credit for Hwang to make highly leveraged bets on stocks such as Chinese tech giant Baidu Inc. and media conglomerate ViacomCBS Inc.Now Hwang is at the center of one of the greatest margin calls of all time, his giant portfolio in a messy and painful liquidation, and Goldman's reversal has thrust it right into the mayhem.According to two people with direct knowledge of the matter, Hwang's Archegos Capital Management was forced by its lenders to dump more than $20 billion of stocks on Friday in a series of market-roiling trades so large and hurried that investors described them as unprecedented.Goldman even emailed clients late Friday to inform them that it had in fact been one of the banks selling. The email, a copy of which was seen by Bloomberg, detailed a total of $10.5 billion in trades. The message didn't name Hwang or Archegos.Representatives for Goldman, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse declined to comment. Efforts to reach Hwang and his associates at Archegos were unsuccessful.Large LeverageA so-called Tiger Cub who worked for Julian Robertson at Tiger Management, Hwang set up Archegos as a family office after shutting down his own hedge fund. Traders familiar with his orders describe Hwang running a long-short strategy with exceptionally large leverage, meaning that for every dollar of his own, he'd pile on several times as much in borrowed money.For years, as they watched Archegos send business elsewhere, senior staff in Goldman's equities division tried to cultivate Hwang as a client. Yet every attempt to open an account for him was blocked by Goldman's compliance department, according to people familiar involved in those discussions. The reason: Hwang's checkered past.In 2012, he pleaded guilty on behalf of his firm, Tiger Asia Management, to U.S. charges of wire fraud. According to the Justice Department, Tiger Asia traded on material non-public information, reaping $16 million of illicit profits in 2008 and 2009.Back in 2018, Goldman was wrestling with the reputation damage from the 1MDB scandal in Malaysia as well as still trying to restore its name after the financial crisis.Force of its OwnAt some point in the past two-and-a-half years, the firm changed its mind about Hwang. What exactly prompted the shift still isn't clear. One possibility: The firm decided that, after a decade since his illegal trades, Hwang had spent enough time in the penalty box. Archegos had also become a force of its own, a family office that was bigger than many hedge funds.Eventually, Goldman joined the ranks of Hwang's top financiers, according to the people with direct knowledge of that relationship, enabling him to place many of the risky wagers that unraveled at breathtaking speed last week.Goldman wasn't alone. As those bets went haywire, Hwang's prime brokers demanded more collateral to back his margin loans. By Friday morning, some banks had started exercising the right to declare him in default and liquidate his positions to recover their capital, according to people familiar with that situation. Others swiftly followed.That triggered a mad dash to sell shares in huge blocks as one bank after another scrambled to avoid losses on stocks that soon would be plummeting in value. As Monday's open approaches, Wall Street is still trying to piece together a full accounting of the trades.

  • Disruptor Alert: These 3 Companies Are Changing Small Businesses Forever

    Several million businesses -- most of them small or single owner-operator outfits -- have fired up since COVID-19 struck. Three companies that are helping disrupt the status quo and helping more people start small businesses are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX), and Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR). A lot has been said about website and e-commerce management software firm Shopify.

  Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Microsoft, Disney, Apple Or Nike?

    One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is "Why Is It Moving?" That's why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Here's the latest news and updates for Microsoft, Disney, Apple and Nike. Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ: MSFT) decentralized identity platform ION is now live on the Bitcoin blockchain. A project four years in the making, ION aims to provide people with a new way to verify credentials when using online services, according to the company's recent announcement. The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) has unveiled plans for a major reconfiguration of its Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California. Disneyland was the company's first theme park, opening in 1955. The last addition to the park was a 14-acre "Star Wars"-themed section that opened in... Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) went on an acquisition spree during the last five years and acquired more artificial intelligence companies than other U.S. technology giants during the period. The Cupertino, California-based company acquired 25 AI startups during the five-year period from 2016 to 2020, leading the acquisition race that was dominated by... Baird upgraded Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $150 price target Friday. The analyst Jonathan Komp issued the upgrade, based on a "positive fundamental view of Nike's transformation to a direct-to-consumer and digital-led organization, which has driven customer engagement, elevated brand positioning, and supported margin expansion." Photo by CrispyCream27, Wikimedia.

  • Japan's MUFG, Sumitomo face climate votes at AGMs as activism grows

    Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japan' biggest bank, and Sumitomo Corp, one of the country's largest trading houses, are being targeted with climate resolutions from activist shareholders at their annual shareholder meetings. While the proposal to align Mizuho's business with the 2015 Paris climate accord was defeated, it was the first listed company in the country to hold such a vote, and support for the resolution, at 35%, showed Japanese attitudes were changing.

  • Former NSC official raises concerns of interference in pandemic origins probe

    The World Health Organization's probe into the COVID-19 pandemic origins is not an investigation, it's "essentially a highly chaperoned, highly curated study tour," a WHO adviser and former Clinton administration official told CBS' "60 Minutes" Sunday.Why it matters: Jamie Metzl's comments that China's government set the mission's ground rules and had "veto power" over who could be on the research team add to concerns raised by the Biden administration and others that the Chinese Communist Party may have interfered in the investigation.The former National Security Council official told CBS' Lesley Stahl the WHO "agreed that in most instances China would do the primary investigation" and then share its findings with the international experts."So these international experts weren't allowed to do their own primary investigation," added Metzl, a member of a WHO advisory committee on genetic engineering.Of note: Metzl said the visiting scientists "didn't demand access to the records and samples and key personnel" when they visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology."China had ruled out a lab accident long before the WHO team arrived at the airport in Wuhan" on Jan. 14 Metzl added.He signed an open letter earlier this month calling for a new independent investigation into the novel coronavirus' origins.The other side: Peter Daszak, a member of the WHO investigation team, and an expert on how animal viruses jump to humans, defended the group and its conclusions, which all but rule out a lab accident. While former CDC Director Robert Redfield said with little evidence that he believed the virus originated in the Wuhan lab, Daszak told Stahl after visiting the institute that this was "extremely unlikely.""For an accidental leak that then led to COVID to happen, the virus that causes COVID would need to be in the lab," Daszak told Stahl, noting that 75% of emerging diseases come from animals to people."They never had any evidence of a virus like COVID in the lab."He said the team "didn't see any evidence of any false reporting or cover-up in the work that we did in China."What to watch: The WHO team is expected to publish its final report on the investigation soon.Peter Daszak, a member of the WHO-led inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 virus and expert on coronaviruses, says the team looked into the theory that the virus originated in an accidental lab leak, but deemed the theory "extremely unlikely." https://t.co/4RhcMEZcbc pic.twitter.com/uZY3fNhPT3— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 28, 2021

  • Don’t Fear a Higher Capital Gains Tax. That Usually Doesn’t Affect Stocks.

    Investors are concerned about a more stringent tax regime under President Joe Biden. Increased corporate and capital-gains tax rates could be on the way. Government spending certainly hasn't been light in the past year, with trillions of dollars of fiscal stimulus and potentially $2 trillion more for infrastructure spending.

  • [video]Bearish Bets: 2 Tech Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Cub Archegos Liquidation Triggers Record Crash in Discovery, ViacomCBS – Sources

    Shares of ViacomCBS, Discovery fell as much as 35% Friday Goldman Sachs offered very large block shares of ViacomCBS Friday afternoon – Sources Multiple prime brokers sold shares aggressively Friday afternoon Archegos typically employs high leverage on its stock positions ViacomCBS earlier this week conducted large secondary offering

  • Who Was Behind Friday's Massive Block Trades?

    The buzz around Friday's mysterious block trades continues to grow ahead of the new trading week, as traders hold their breath, wondering if the sales were a one-off event or if there is more to come on Monday. What Happened: Speculation has been rampant all weekend over whether one or more hedge funds or family firms started unraveling last week and was forced to liquidate, triggering block trades that affected a diverse range of shares. Block trades typically are negotiated privately between two parties and involve a large number of shares. They are not uncommon, but the especially large size of these trades drew attention. Bloomberg and the Financial Times reported that the sales, executed separately by Goldman Sachs group Inc (NYSE: GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), amounted to about $20 billion worth of shares in total. The sales were executed in five blocks, FT said. The speculation began with a posting by IPO Edge on Friday pointing a finger — albeit loosely — toward Archegos, citing unnamed sources. Other outlets soon followed with similar reports, also based on people familiar with the matter. Then this afternoon, Bloomberg and the Financial Times each published stories saying more definitively that Archegos Capital was behind the trades, again citing unnamed sources. Archegos is the family office of

  • The Latest Barron's Picks And Pans: H&R Block, Intel, Parts ID, Welbilt And More

    This weekend's Barron's cover story discusses how to assemble a dividend stock portfolio to retire on. Other featured articles suggest what to buy for a manic market, European stocks cheaper than their U.S. counterparts and the tech stocks returning to dot-com bubble heights. Also, the prospects for a diversifying tax preparer, a small-cap restaurant reopening play, a semiconductor leader with a big plan and more. Cover story "Yes, You Can Retire on Dividends. 10 Stocks to Build an Income Stream for the Long Haul" by Lawrence C. Strauss points out that the notion of using dividends for retirement income has plenty of appeal. See how to assemble such a portfolio and whether it should include the likes of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO). Leslie P. Norton's "What to Buy for a Manic Bull Market" discusses how the idea that the United States and China will dominate geopolitics is rooted in outmoded Cold War thinking and the reality will be far more complicated and, in some ways, more dangerous. See what that could mean for the likes of Boeing Co (NYSE: BA). In "H&R Block Wants to Do More Than Your Taxes. Why Its Stock Is a Buy," Carleton English makes the case that tax day comes and tax day goes, but H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) might someday be a stock for all seasons. Find out how the company is expanding into other businesses as it seeks to diversify away from tax day. COVID-19 hammered the restaurant business hard last year, according to "A Small-Cap Stock for the Restaurant Recovery" by Al Root. See why Barron's believes that, with the economy recovering and eateries reopening, shares of restaurant equipment maker Welbilt Inc (NYSE: WBT) currently look like a buy. In Eric J. Savitz's "By One Measure, Tech Stocks Are Back Near Dot-Com Bubble Heights," discover why data from the featured analyst suggests that a corrective process for the most overvalued tech stocks could take a while. And see what that may mean for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD), Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) and more. "The Value Stock Rotation Isn't Over—Not by a Long Shot" by Nicholas Jasinski focuses on how the movement away from growth issues continues, as investors play defense in a pricey market. The article offers a look at sectors that Barron's thinks look cheap. Are Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) or Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) worth a look? See also: Are Cracks Forming In The '4 Pillars' Supporting The Stock Market? European stocks are cheaper than their U.S. counterparts, making them attractive for investors looking for reasonably priced reopening plays. So says Jack Hough's "European Stocks Look Tempting. No, Really." The article presents five stocks and one exchange-traded fund for investors to consider as the pandemic fades. In "Intel Presents a $20 Billion Bill for a Turnaround. Investors Don't Like It," Max A. Cherney reveals that the chief executive of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) has presented a plan to build two new chip factories, create a division to manufacture for other companies and seek partners on its own new chips. The cost for all that is not small. Al Root's "An Insurgent Online Auto-Parts Vendor Has a Disruption Plan: Making Tire Changes Easy" ponders Parts Id Inc (NYSE: ID) trying to use e-commerce to compete with much larger rivals. See how, this past week, the specialty retailer laid out its burgeoning network of tire installers and got its first analyst coverage. Also in this week's Barron's: What to know about the Food and Drug Administration's clampdown Why the stock market isn't worried about higher taxes or deficit spending How the ARK Innovation ETF is different than it was a year ago How to play the stock market's next phase How to counter China's global economic strategy An emerging market fund wins with domestic brands Whether the global economic recovery signals higher demand for oil and steel How the global vaccine rollout means heightened corruption risk Book picks from business and cultural influencers At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities. Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter. Photo courtesy H&R Block. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Past Week's Notable Insider Buys: Babcock & Wilcox, Designer Brands And MoreBenzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Citigroup, Facebook, GameStop, Intel And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Duterte Backs Rise in Pork Imports as Supply Crunch Fans Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has asked Congress to increase the cap on pork imports purchased under lower tariffs to address a supply crunch that has helped stoke inflation to a two-year high.The president recommended the increase in the minimum access volume by 350,000 metric tons on top of the 54,210 metric tons agreed under terms of the World Trade Organization, his spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement late Friday. Temporary adjustments can be made to the WTO agreement by Congress or through a presidential executive order.“This is to immediately augment the supply of pork, stabilize increasing prices and address the pressing issues on food security,” Roque said. As many as 1.9 million hogs, about 15% of the inventory, were lost to African swine fever in 2020, the agriculture department said this month.Philippines Says It Can’t Meet 25% of Pork Requirement This YearConsumer prices rose 4.7% from a year earlier in February, the fastest pace since December 2018, driven by higher food costs, particularly meat. The central bank, which kept its key rate unchanged at 2% on Thursday, said that it now expects inflation to exceed its 2%-4% target this year.The Agriculture Department had asked Duterte to issue an executive order to increase imports of pork. Congress is in recess from March 27 to May 26.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Unprecedented’: Wall Street Ponders Goldman’s Block-Trade Spree

    (Bloomberg) -- As Wall Street speculated on the identity of the mysterious seller behind the massive $10.5 billion in block trades executed on Friday by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., investors also pondered just how unprecedented the selloff was -- and whether there’s more to come.The sales lit up trader chat rooms from New York to Hong Kong and were part of an extraordinary spree that erased $35 billion from the values of bellwether stocks ranging from Chinese technology giants to U.S. media conglomerates.“I’ve never seen something of this magnitude in my 25-year career,” said Michel Keusch, portfolio manager at Bellevue Asset Management AG in Switzerland.Goldman sold $6.6 billion worth of shares of Baidu Inc., Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. before the market opened in the U.S., according to an email to clients seen by Bloomberg News. That move was followed by the sale of $3.9 billion of shares in ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc., Farfetch Ltd., iQiyi Inc. and GSX Techedu Inc., the email said.Block trades -- the sale of a large chunk of stock at a price sometimes negotiated outside of the market -- are common, but the size of these trades and the multiple blocks hitting the market during the normal trading hours aren’t.“This was highly unusual,” said Oliver Pursche, a senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors, which manages $12 billion in assets. “The question now is: Are they done? Is this over? Or come Monday and Tuesday, are markets going to be hit by another wave of block trades?”Read More: Goldman Sold $10.5 Billion of Stocks in Block-Trade SpreeThe trades triggered price swings for every stock involved in the high-volume transactions, rattling traders and prompting talk that a hedge fund or family office was in trouble and being forced to sell.The situation is worrisome “because we don’t have all the answers on whether this was the liquidation of just one fund or more than a fund, or whether it was a fund liquidation to begin with and the reason behind it,” Pursche said.“It can be difficult for a manager from a positioning standpoint. Another wave of block trades may force fund managers to reassess their commitment to some stocks,” he said.‘Unprecedented’Frederik Hildner, a portfolio manager at Salm-Salm & Partner GmbH in Wallhausen, Germany, called the move “unprecedented.” He added, “The question is why did these block trades occur? Does one firm know something others don’t or were they somehow forced to cut risk?More of the unregistered stock offerings were said to be managed by Morgan Stanley, according to people familiar with the matter, on behalf of one or more undisclosed shareholders. Some of the trades exceeded $1 billion in individual companies, calculations based on Bloomberg data show.Read More: Block-Trade Bevy Wipes $35 Billion Off Stock Values in a DayWall Street is now trying to work out who the seller is.Several major investment banks with ties to hedge fund Archegos Capital Management LLC liquidated holdings, contributing to the slump in share prices of ViacomCBS and Discovery, IPO Edge reported, citing people it didn’t identify. CNBC reported forced sales by Archegos were probably related to margin calls on heavily leveraged positions. Archegos is controlled by former Julian Robertson protege and Tiger Management analyst Bill Hwang.Maeve DuVally, a Goldman Sachs spokeswoman, declined to comment. A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley declined to comment. A person reached at Archegos’s New York office on Friday declined to comment. An email sent to Hwang seeking comment wasn’t returned.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Rise for a 6th Consecutive Week

    Mortgage rates were on the rise once more last week. The upward trend in rates and home prices is beginning to take effect on refinancing and demand.

  • End of Australia’s $68 Billion Job-Saving Stimulus Tests Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s JobKeeper wage subsidy expired Sunday, bringing to a close the nation’s largest Covid stimulus measure.Treasury estimates up to 150,000 jobs could be lost with the end of the program and acknowledges some firms will collapse without government support. This could hit pause on a hiring boom that’s seen unemployment fall to 5.8% in February from a pandemic peak of 7.5% and early fears of 10% joblessness.If all other labor market variables remained unchanged, Treasury’s upper estimate of job losses would send unemployment to 7%, according to calculations by Bloomberg News.The government’s signature Covid-19 support program sought to keep workers attached to firms during lockdowns and other restrictions at an estimated cost of A$90 billion ($68 billion) -- or around 5% of gross domestic product. The strategy, introduced at the beginning of the pandemic, was still subsidizing around 1.1 million workers at its conclusion, according to Treasury estimates.While acknowledging the risks to these people, Treasury Secretary Steven Kennedy last week defended the decision to conclude JobKeeper. “The program has a number of features that create adverse incentives, which are likely to become more pronounced as the economy recovers,” he said.Those sentiments were echoed by Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle, who said unemployment had fallen a lot faster than the central bank had anticipated. At the same time, he said “I don’t think we’re through the bumps and the unevenness yet. So it may not be a straight line from here.”The RBA, in its February forecasts, predicted the jobless rate would be 6% by December this year and 5.5% at the end of next year. Under an optimistic scenario, it would fall to 4.75% by the end of 2022. Debelle said the bank hasn’t yet updated its outlook given the better-than-expected outcomes and will do so in its May update.Upside ScenarioSince June 2020, Australia’s economy has generated more than 875,000 jobs and only shed positions in one month -- September -- that coincided with the southern state of Victoria’s second wave of Covid. The strength of the recovery suggests the labor market should absorb roles lost from the program expiring.Job advertisements surged 7.2% in February and the RBA’s liaison with businesses indicated that some firms were having trouble finding suitable workers in select regions and industries.Hiring should also be aided by New South Wales, the most populous state, scrapping a host of restrictions from Monday on the hospitality industry -- one of the hardest hit by the pandemic -- which should benefit businesses hamstrung by previous limits.“The end of JobKeeper might mean a short spell in rehab for the economy, but its expiry will not be a medical emergency,” said Besa Deda, chief economist at St. George Bank. “The momentum in the jobs market will help the economy absorb its expiry. The unemployment rate should still end this year lower.”Downside RisksYet the sheer scale of the program suggests there will be disruptions ahead. John Edwards, a former member of the RBA’s board and economic adviser to ex-Prime Minister Paul Keating, said JobKeeper’s removal represents “a fiscal contraction bigger than we’ve probably ever experienced.”Australia’s border remains closed and isn’t likely to reopen until later in the year, at the earliest, leaving international education and tourism in flux. The government is assisting regions dependent on tourism and the airline industry via a A$1.2 billion package, yet further job losses are expected.For Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s center-right government, the stimulus withdrawal poses a political risk. A rise in unemployment would erode the political capital accrued from the economy’s relative resilience at a time when popularity is already dented over the handling of scandals within parliament.Last month’s jump in underemployment -- or people employed who would like to work more hours -- suggests there’s plenty of slack in the labor market.“There is still more work to be done to lift hours back to pre-pandemic levels,” said Diana Mousina, senior economist at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. “There is still a larger than usual share of people who are working fewer hours because there is no work, there isn’t enough work or they have been stood down.”She notes 167,500 people -- or 1.3% of those employed -- fit into this category and represent “the group that is most at risk of job loss after JobKeeper expires.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New York to Expunge Convictions With Marijuana Legalization

    (Bloomberg) -- Marijuana convictions would be erased with the stroke of the New York governor’s pen under a pot legalization bill ready for a vote this week in the state Legislature.The measure (S.854A /A.1248A), details of which were released late Saturday, calls for the automatic expungement of records for people with previous convictions for activities that would no longer be criminalized when marijuana is legalized for use by adults 21 and older.“For generations, too many New Yorkers have been unfairly penalized for the use and sale of adult-use cannabis, arbitrarily arrested and jailed with harsh mandatory minimum sentences,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said in a news release. “After years of tireless advocacy and extraordinarily hard work, that time is coming to an end in New York State.”Legislative leaders, who negotiated the proposal with Cuomo, said they’ll act on the measure this week.The expansive bill would allow dispensaries to open as soon as next year, and includes special cannabis taxes, permission for home growers to cultivate their own marijuana, and as well as limits on the number of licenses that can go to large corporations.Tax Revenue.The deal includes a 13% sales tax, with the money raised divided between the state (9%) and localities (4%), according to the text of the proposal. Distributors additionally would collect an excise tax of as much as 3 cents per milligram of THC, the active ingredient in cannabis, with a sliding scale based on the type of product and its potency.Legal cannabis has been projected to generate $350 million in taxes annually once it’s fully rolled out, Cuomo said in a Saturday news release. It could create 30,000 to 60,000 new jobs statewide, he said.Cities, towns, and villages would have nine months to opt out from having dispensaries and pot cafes in their communities.Tax revenue would be used to run and oversee the state cannabis program, with the remaining money divided between programs that try to help people rebuild their lives after marijuana possession arrests, aid for their neighborhoods, education, and drug treatment.“My goal in carrying this legislation has always been to end the racially disparate enforcement of marijuana prohibition that has taken such a toll on communities of color across our state, and to use the economic windfall of legalization to help heal and repair those same communities,” said state Senate Finance Committee Chairwoman Liz Krueger (D), who sponsored the legislation.Home Delivery.The bill allows for the personal cultivation of cannabis, with an adult 21 or older permitted to have up to three mature plants and three immature plants. Per household, the limit would be six of each kind of plant, according to the bill.Up to 3 ounces of cannabis and 24 grams of cannabis concentrate would be legally permitted for personal possession outside of the home. The bill would allow pot delivery services, with each licensee able to have the equivalent of up to 25 full-time employees.The legislation also would allow on-site pot consumption, as long as the cannabis cafes aren’t within 500 feet of a school, or 200 feet from a house of worship.Vertical Integration.The state wouldn’t be allowed to give out licenses that let a single company handle all parts of a recreational cannabis transaction — cultivation, processing, distributing, and dispensing, according to the proposal — with the exception of micro businesses. The bill also would bar a licensed cultivator or processor from having a direct or indirect financial interest in a retail dispensary.A state Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management would decide how many licenses are issued and would be required to take small businesses into consideration and prioritize “social and economic equity” applicants from communities disproportionately impacted when marijuana was illegal. Priority also would go to those who make less than 80% of their county’s median income; those convicted in the past of a marijuana-related offense, and those with a convicted parent, guardian, child, spouse, or dependent convicted of a cannabis-related offense.The bill sets a goal of allocating half of the adult-use licenses to a minority- or woman-owned business, distressed farmers, service-disabled veterans, or “social and economic equity” applicants.Companies that already have a medical license in New York could have a slight advantage over newcomers when the state opens up to recreational use. There are 10, five of which are among the U.S.’s largest multi-state operators; Acreage Holdings, Columbia Care, Cresco Labs, Curaleaf, and Green Thumb Industries.Adult-use cannabis could be sold at only three of a medical operator’s dispensaries, and they would only be able to distribute their own products, according to the bill. Those holding a medical dispensary license would not be allowed to hold another retail dispensary license.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Sold $10.5 Billion of Stocks in Block-Trade Spree

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. liquidated $10.5 billion worth of stocks in block trades on Friday, part of an extraordinary spree of selling that erased $35 billion from the values of bellwether stocks ranging from Chinese technology giants to U.S. media conglomerates.The Wall Street bank sold $6.6 billion worth of shares of Baidu Inc., Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. before the market opened in the U.S, according to an email to clients seen by Bloomberg News.That move was followed by the sale of $3.9 billion of shares in ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc., Farfetch Ltd., iQiyi Inc. and GSX Techedu Inc., the email said.More of the unregistered stock offerings were said to be managed by Morgan Stanley, according to people familiar with the matter, on behalf of one or more undisclosed shareholders. Some of the trades exceeded $1 billion in individual companies, calculations based on Bloomberg data show.Wall Street is now collectively speculating on the identity of the mysterious seller or sellers. The liquidation triggered price swings for every stock involved in the high-volume transactions, rattling traders and prompting talk that a hedge fund or family office was in trouble and being forced to sell.Several major investment banks with ties to hedge fund Archegos Capital Management LLC liquidated holdings, contributing to the slump in share prices of ViacomCBS and Discovery, IPO Edge reported, citing people it didn’t identify. CNBC reported forced sales by Archegos were probably related to margin calls on heavily leveraged positions. Archegos is controlled by former Julian Robertson protege and Tiger Management analyst Bill Hwang.Maeve DuVally, a Goldman Sachs spokeswoman, declined to comment. A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley declined to comment. A person reached at Archegos’s New York office on Friday declined to comment. An email sent to Hwang seeking comment wasn’t returned. Price SwingsIn block trades, large volumes of securities are privately negotiated between parties, usually outside of open market.Friday’s selloff dragged companies including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and NetEase Inc. lower. The peers later recovered after traders said word of the offerings lessened fears that a broader trade was unfolding throughout the sector.That late rebound pushed up an index of companies engaged in internet-related businesses in China and the U.S., with the measure halting a three-day selloff while still notching a slide of about 6.5% for the week.Chinese stocks have been under pressure after a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission that it’s taking steps to force accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies -- the penalty for non-compliance being ejection from exchanges. In addition to that, Bloomberg News reported that China’s government has proposed forming a joint venture with local technology giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect.Read more: ViacomCBS, Discovery Plunge on New Downgrade, Block Trades(Updates with the search for the mysterious seller in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.