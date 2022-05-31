What do non-boaters need to know about safety on the water?
Georgia DNR official Mark McKinnon talks tips for people not on a boat (such as kayakers, jet skis, etc.) and what they need to know about the water.
Georgia DNR official Mark McKinnon talks tips for people not on a boat (such as kayakers, jet skis, etc.) and what they need to know about the water.
A parasailing cable tethering a young mother and two children to a boat snapped on Memorial Day, plunging them into the water and dragging them at least a mile before they hit a Florida Keys bridge, according to the captain who rescued them.
The woman jumped off a boat into the lake and never resurfaced, officials told media outlets.
“They think they are grown enough to beat up someone’s mom I think they need to pay the consequences. What’s going to stop them from coming back? Or to do this to somebody else?”
Johnny Williams carried himself through the countryside of Puerto Rico like a wealthy but down-to-earth “gringo” with a generous heart. In the run-up to Christmas, he would organize toy drives for children of the barrio, which earned him the respect of everyone in his neighborhood in the town of Canóvanas.
WASHINGTON — After Lenny Pozner’s 6-year-old son Noah died at Sandy Hook, the father briefly contemplated showing the world the damage an AR-15-style rifle did to his child. His first thought: “It would move some people, change some minds.” His second: “Not my kid.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Grief and anger over two horrific mass shootings in Texas and New York only 10 days apart have stirred an old debate: Would disseminating graphic images of the results of gun
A shopper caught a brazen robbery at a Sephora store on camera. In the video thieves are seen piling products into garbage bags before calmly leaving the store.
Thousands of people are in downtown Detroit this holiday weekend for Tigers baseball and the Movement Electronic Music Festival. But the guns and the bullets are not taking a holiday off.
The page lists toll of shootings over the last decade with single identical element.
Border Patrol agent Jacob Albarado on Tuesday discussed his experience in rushing the elementary school that was the site of a mass shooting last week in an attempt to save his wife and daughter, who ultimately survived the attack. In an appearance on NBC’s “Today” show, Albarado, who was off-duty at the time of the…
In Uvalde, Gov. Abbott said legislation is "on the table" to address gun violence, while in a pre-recorded speech to the NRA, he indicated that laws don't solve gun violence.
Uvalde, Texas, teacher Nicole Ogburn at Robb Elementary School saw the 18-year-old gunman approach her classroom windows and told her students to hit ground.
That's the latest bizarre conspiracy theory from the Georgia congresswoman, who's also pushing the lie that the Uvalde shooter was trans.
The House Speaker's husband, Paul Pelosi, was involved in a collision in Napa County, authorities said.
Atlanta Caribbean Festival organizers and residents said there was so much trash, some people had no way to get in and out of their homes.
Leanne Spazak has been charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
A former resident at Miami Beach’s Mount Sinai Medical Center was arrested and charged for an attempted sex trafficking of a young girl. Alan Li, who was fired from Mount Sinai and arrested on May 12, was charged with attempted sex trafficking of a minor under 14 and attempted coercion or enticement of a minor. An investigation of the 26-year-old began on March 12 after a woman from Ohio, an escort whom Li met through a dating site, contacted federal agents to report Li’s search for underage girls in Miami.
A North Carolina man who won a $10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2020 fatal shooting of his girlfriend.
“Is this my post about shooting up a school?” Moreira allegedly said to officers as he was escorted to a cruiser, according to a prosecutor in court on Tuesday.
Texas law enforcement officials alleged on Friday that a back door at Robb Elementary School was propped open and used by the gunman to enter.
Every detail about how police delayed action from stopping a mass shooter in Uvalde, Texas on May 24 is more gut-wrenching than the last. When an 18-year-old terrorist stormed Robb Elementary School with a semi-automatic rifle last week, officers made it to the scene quickly. However, they failed to prevent innocent victims from losing their lives. The results of their immobility at Robb Elementary School? 21 people dead—19 children and 2 adults.