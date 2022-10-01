Do Non-Car People Live In Reality?

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It’s a serious question with serious consequences.

Car people, gearheads, car nuts – whatever you want to call us – get a lot of grief for supposedly not living in reality. After all, the “normal” people treat cars like an appliance, even classic models, a thing which allows them to get from point A to point B. That’s why things like heated seats, cutting-edge sound systems, and onboard vacuum cleaners are all very important to so many car shoppers these days (that’s thick sarcasm). Anyway, the point is that maybe the non-car people are the ones denying reality.

If you’re a car person you’re probably shaking your head yes right now, meanwhile the non-car people have stopped reading by this point. That’s too bad, because they really need to realize how dumb they sound sometimes. If cars were really just about bland, straightforward transportation there wouldn’t be so many different types, brands, models, trims, etc.

Considering how much time we spend in cars, how much money we pay for them, the financial burden of maintenance/repairs, etc. the average person could stand to benefit from being at least a little more knowledgeable about vehicles.

A prime example of the ignorant, out-of-touch-with-reality attitude many non-car people display about vehicles is beautifully illustrated in the video below. The stories John Ficarra shares are hilarious and frustrating at the same time. Check it out:

Sure, the story about the woman just expecting the car’s color to instantly change is an extreme example of the willful denial of reality by a non-car person, but it proves a point. If people actually knew the limits of cars, they’d realize that sometimes they ask too much of them, like going two years without changing the oil or never flushing the cooling system. Any mechanic can tell you all kinds of horror stories associated with the stupid things people do or don’t do with their cars, then the incredulous attitude they put on full display when met with the reality of their foolishness.

Do you have some good non-car person stories? Share away in the comments below.

