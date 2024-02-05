New ‘non-conformance issue’ delays 737s at Boeing’s Renton facility

Boeing has delayed delivery for 50 of its 737s after a new ‘non-conformance’ issue was discovered at its Renton facility.

This delay comes after the same factory stopped work last week to deal with the MAX-9 door plug blowout.

File - A door plug area of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft awaiting inspection is pictured with paneling removed at the airline's facilities at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Jan. 10, 2024, in SeaTac, Wash. Boeing declined to offer its own forecast of 2024 results — an indication of the uncertainty swirling around the company since a 737 Max 9 operated by Alaska Airlines suffered a midflight blowout of a door plug on Jan. 5. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

A Portland flight was bound for Ontario before the blown plug forced it back down to PDX. The Federal Aviation Administration grounded most MAX 9s the next day. Alaska and United Airlines have canceled hundreds of flights since then.

Boeing says it informed employees about the latest issue on Thursday. An internal memo mentions two holes that might not have been drilled “exactly to our requirements.”

The email was sent to employees by CEO Stan Dall and highlights the most recent concern, along with the company’s commitment to fixing any possible issues.

“The 737 program is going to dedicate several days in the Renton factory this week to focus on this important work, reflecting the premium we place on quality, safety, and, ultimately, stability in our factories,” writes Dall.

All fuselages at the Renton facility will be inspected before the closure is over.

“While this potential condition is not an immediate flight safety issue and all 737s can continue operating safely, we currently believe we will have to perform rework on about 50 undelivered airplanes,” continues Dall.

It’s unclear how long the delay will last, however, the email suggests it could be “several days.”