🌱 Non-Earthquake Alarms + Fatal Hit-And-Run At Yorktown & Newland

Welcome back, Huntington Beach; today is National Orchid Day! Here's everything you need to know to get this Saturday started off right.

So it wasn’t an earthquake, but we still don’t know what it was. Also, police believe they have located a suspected hit-and-run driver. Finally, a couple of HB locals were behaving badly in Laguna Beach.



First, today's weather:

Breezy in the afternoon. High: 66 Low: 55.

Here are the top stories in Huntington Beach today:

We had our second breakfast to news that “an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred in the morning on Friday, April 15th, 2022, at 9:48 am local time near Huntington Beach, Orange County, California, USA, as reported by the United States Geological Survey.” However, we learned later that it was a “non-earthquake event” that triggered the alarm. “Details about what triggered the system were not immediately available.” (Volcano Discovery, NBC) On Thursday afternoon, there was a hit-and-run crash “near the intersection of Yorktown Avenue and Newland Street.” A motorist fatally struck a 70-year-old pedestrian. “The victim was crossing north on Yorktown outside the intersection or marked crosswalk” when a gray “vehicle was traveling east in the No. 1 lane on Yorktown Avenue and struck the pedestrian after passing through Newland Street.” A 23-year-old suspect was located Friday morning. (KTLA) Last Thursday, two HB residents were arrested in Laguna Beach. A 22-year-old was arrested in the morning “on suspicion of drug paraphernalia possession, obtaining credit by using another person’s ID, burglary tool possession, and misdemeanor narcotics possession.” Later that morning, a 37-year-old man was “arrested on suspicion of parole violation and misdemeanor narcotics possession.” (Laguna Beach Independent) Boardriders, Inc. announced Friday that “Shannan North, President Commercial Strategy and Growth & Chief Brand Officer, will be stepping down from his role at Boardriders.” “Mr. North has chosen to retire and return to Australia to join his family who moved at the start of COVID and to focus on his personal business interests.” The CEO will manage his role. (Shop Eat Surf) If you’re looking for affordable housing in HB, the City has a new tool you can use. As of Wednesday, the Affordable Housing Map identifies “more than 2,400 rental units and 385 ownership units in Huntington Beach that are affordable to low-income households.” (Surf City Break)

Today in Huntington Beach:

Story continues

Teen Volunteer Seed Packing at the HBPL (9 AM)

Easter Hunt & Family Fun Day at Huntington Beach Sports Complex (9 AM)

Saturdays' Arts & Crafts at Oak View Branch Library (9:30 AM)

Eggstravaganza at Beach Bible Church (10:30 AM)

Easter Eggstravaganza at Old World Village (3 PM)

From my notebook:

Our Park Place/Seabury neighbor learned that Senior and First Responder Hours at Costco are being discontinued this week. (Nextdoor)

A Dunbar Drive neighbor is wondering if anyone can recommend a good facial plastic surgeon that’s not so outrageous in price. 😎 (Nextdoor)

Our Hopeview Track neighbor is looking for a wonderful and highly recommended exterior house painter. (Nextdoor)

A NE Huntington Beach neighbor went to a grand opening of a great family owned and run Mexican restaurant. Carlitos is the name on Magnolia and Talbert behind Baskin Robins. Carlos & Gaby are super sweet and the food is great. (Nextdoor)

Our Downtown Huntington Beach neighbor is wondering if anyone has the Elton John presale code to buy tickets for Nov 19. (Nextdoor)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Loving the Huntington Beach Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link, so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at huntingtonbeach-ca@patch.com

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Saturday! I'll catch up with you bright and early tomorrow morning with your next update.

— Sylvia Cochran

About me: Sylvia Cochran works out of sunny Southern California and has been freelance writing full-time since 2005. She loves dogs, cats, books, plays Best Fiends (don't judge), embraces social justice, and tries to live out Micah 6:8.

This article originally appeared on the Huntington Beach Patch