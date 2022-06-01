The Non-Executive Chair of Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG), Paul McGreevy, Just Bought A Few More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) Non-Executive Chair, Paul McGreevy, recently bought UK£50k worth of stock, for UK£0.34 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

Check out our latest analysis for Venture Life Group

Venture Life Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Paul McGreevy was the biggest purchase of Venture Life Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.33 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Venture Life Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Venture Life Group insiders own about UK£2.3m worth of shares (which is 5.6% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Venture Life Group Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Venture Life Group insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Venture Life Group. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Venture Life Group you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.