Non-Executive Chairman Asimwe Herman Kabunga Just Bought 18% More Shares In Lindian Resources Limited (ASX:LIN)

Those following along with Lindian Resources Limited (ASX:LIN) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Asimwe Herman Kabunga, Non-Executive Chairman of the company, who spent a stonking AU$4.3m on stock at an average price of AU$0.26. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 18%, which is definitely great to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lindian Resources

Notably, that recent purchase by Asimwe Herman Kabunga is the biggest insider purchase of Lindian Resources shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$0.27. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Lindian Resources share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Asimwe Herman Kabunga.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Lindian Resources

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Lindian Resources insiders own 33% of the company, worth about AU$75m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lindian Resources Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Lindian Resources we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Lindian Resources has 4 warning signs (3 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

