Non-Executive Chairman David Baker Just Bought A Handful Of Shares In Bod Australia Limited (ASX:BOD)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that David Baker, the Non-Executive Chairman of Bod Australia Limited (ASX:BOD) recently shelled out AU$100k to buy stock, at AU$0.08 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Bod Australia Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by David Baker is the biggest insider purchase of Bod Australia shares that we've seen in the last year. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.16. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months Bod Australia insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Bod Australia Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 13% of Bod Australia shares, worth about AU$3.1m, according to our data. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bod Australia Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Bod Australia stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Bod Australia has 5 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

