Non-Executive Chairman David James Shearer Just Bought 313% More Shares In Stobart Group Limited (LON:STOB)

Potential Stobart Group Limited (LON:STOB) shareholders may wish to note that the Non-Executive Chairman, David James Shearer, recently bought UK£125k worth of stock, paying UK£0.40 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 313%.

Stobart Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by David James Shearer was the biggest purchase of Stobart Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£0.32). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Stobart Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around UK£0.48. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

LSE:STOB Insider Trading Volume July 2nd 2020 More

Does Stobart Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Stobart Group insiders own about UK£6.5m worth of shares (which is 3.3% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Stobart Group Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Stobart Group stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Stobart Group is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those are a bit unpleasant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

