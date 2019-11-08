Non-Executive Chairman of DEXUS Funds Management Limited Wallace Sheppard Just Bought Shares In Dexus (ASX:DXS)

Investors who take an interest in Dexus (ASX:DXS) should definitely note that the Non-Executive Chairman of DEXUS Funds Management Limited, Wallace Sheppard, recently paid AU$11.99 per share to buy AU$200k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 23%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dexus

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO & Executive Director of DEXUS Funds Management Limited, Darren Steinberg, sold AU$2.4m worth of shares at a price of AU$11.85 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of AU$11.49. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. Darren Steinberg was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$213k for 17690 shares. But insiders sold 199500 shares worth AU$2.4m. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Dexus

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Dexus insiders own about AU$8.1m worth of shares (which is 0.06% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Dexus Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. We're not thrilled with the relatively low insider ownership and the longer term transaction history. But we like the recent purchasing. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Dexus, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

