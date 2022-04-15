Non-Executive Director Andrew Williams Just Bought 46% More Shares In Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC)

Potential Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC) shareholders may wish to note that the Non-Executive Director, Andrew Williams, recently bought UK£100k worth of stock, paying UK£0.52 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 46%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Induction Healthcare Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Andrew Williams is the biggest insider purchase of Induction Healthcare Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£0.53. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Induction Healthcare Group share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Induction Healthcare Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Induction Healthcare Group insiders own about UK£13m worth of shares. That equates to 27% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Induction Healthcare Group Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Induction Healthcare Group insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Induction Healthcare Group (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

