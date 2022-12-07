Non-Executive Director Anthony McIntosh Just Bought 127% More Shares In Strategic Energy Resources Limited (ASX:SER)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Strategic Energy Resources Limited (ASX:SER) Non-Executive Director, Anthony McIntosh, recently bought AU$102k worth of stock, for AU$0.017 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 127%, which is good to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Strategic Energy Resources

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Graeme Kirke bought AU$170k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.017 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.02. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Strategic Energy Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership Of Strategic Energy Resources

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Strategic Energy Resources insiders own about AU$2.0m worth of shares. That equates to 34% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Strategic Energy Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Strategic Energy Resources we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Strategic Energy Resources. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Strategic Energy Resources (including 4 which are potentially serious).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

