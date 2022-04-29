Non-Executive Director Brendan Jesser Just Bought 108% More Shares In Copper Strike Limited (ASX:CSE)

Potential Copper Strike Limited (ASX:CSE) shareholders may wish to note that the Non-Executive Director, Brendan Jesser, recently bought AU$143k worth of stock, paying AU$0.14 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 108%.

Copper Strike Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Brendan Jesser was the biggest purchase of Copper Strike shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.20. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Copper Strike

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Copper Strike insiders own about AU$13m worth of shares (which is 51% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Copper Strike Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Copper Strike. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Copper Strike is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those can't be ignored...

