The Non-Executive Director of Bulletin Resources Limited (ASX:BNR), Robert Martin, Just Bought A Few More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Robert Martin, the Non-Executive Director of Bulletin Resources Limited (ASX:BNR) recently shelled out AU$70k to buy stock, at AU$0.14 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bulletin Resources

In fact, the recent purchase by Non-Executive Director Robert Martin was not their only acquisition of Bulletin Resources shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid AU$0.16 per share in a AU$107k purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.13. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Robert Martin.

Robert Martin bought a total of 1.17m shares over the year at an average price of AU$0.15. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Bulletin Resources

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Bulletin Resources insiders own about AU$12m worth of shares. That equates to 32% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Bulletin Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Bulletin Resources shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 6 warning signs (3 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Bulletin Resources.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

