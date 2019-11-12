The Non-Executive Director of Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE), Paul Young, Just Bought 6.2% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE) should definitely note that the Non-Executive Director, Paul Young, recently paid US$0.30 per share to buy US$349k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 6.2%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Byron Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Paul Young is the biggest insider purchase of Byron Energy shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$0.32. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Byron Energy share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Paul Young was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

Paul Young bought a total of 1313907 shares over the year at an average price of AU$0.31. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Byron Energy insiders own about AU$44m worth of shares. That equates to 20% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Byron Energy Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Byron Energy shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Byron Energy.

