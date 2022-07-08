The Non-Executive Director of Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG), Ryan O’Hare, Just Bought 2.0% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Ryan O’Hare, the Non-Executive Director of Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) recently shelled out AU$68k to buy stock, at AU$0.075 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 2.0%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Comms Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Group CEO Peter McGrath for AU$394k worth of shares, at about AU$0.089 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.084). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Comms Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Comms Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Comms Group insiders own about AU$12m worth of shares. That equates to 37% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Comms Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Comms Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Comms Group. To assist with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Comms Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

