The Non-Executive Director of Credit Clear Limited (ASX:CCR), Paul Dwyer, Just Bought 16% More Shares

Potential Credit Clear Limited (ASX:CCR) shareholders may wish to note that the Non-Executive Director, Paul Dwyer, recently bought AU$319k worth of stock, paying AU$0.42 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 16%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Credit Clear

Notably, that recent purchase by Non-Executive Director Paul Dwyer was not the only time they bought Credit Clear shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid AU$0.45 per share in a AU$1.3m purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.40). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 4.23m shares for AU$1.9m. But they sold 123.31k shares for AU$52k. In total, Credit Clear insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Credit Clear

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Credit Clear insiders own 45% of the company, currently worth about AU$65m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Credit Clear Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Credit Clear. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Credit Clear you should be aware of, and 2 of these shouldn't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

