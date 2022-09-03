Non-Executive Director David Hornery Just Bought A Handful Of Shares In Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDO)

Investors who take an interest in Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDO) should definitely note that the Non-Executive Director, David Hornery, recently paid AU$1.23 per share to buy AU$240k worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Judo Capital Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by David Hornery is the biggest insider purchase of Judo Capital Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$1.18. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Judo Capital Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about AU$1.43. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Judo Capital Holdings insiders own about AU$89m worth of shares. That equates to 6.9% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Judo Capital Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Judo Capital Holdings insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

